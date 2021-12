Some people believe that a couple that prays together stays together. Still, it may seem like praying and reading the Bible together are a struggle. There are lots of reasons for why that is, with the most common being vulnerability and lack of knowing how to study the Bible. To help cultivate your relationship with your spouse and grow in faith as a couple, you and your spouse should consider doing Bible study together. Bible studies for married couples have a lot of benefits, including growing your faith in God. It could also bring you and your spouse closer together in ways that you may not expect.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 HOURS AGO