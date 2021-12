Well, here we are with the first cinematic of World of Warcraft’s patch 9.2, and… uh… well, let’s start by saying that it’s about Sylvanas. And yes, it’s about the re-merging of her soul fragments from the end of patch 9.1, which we’re told is how Frostmourne works now despite never having been told about that at any prior point in the story. You know, the thing a lot of people immediately derided as giving Sylvanas back her “good half” so that she could be redeemed for what she had done.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO