Toyota coming to Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

LIBERTY — After years of planning and negotiations, the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite landed a partner that more than satisfied what organizers had dreamed of for the site. On Dec. 6, Toyota Motor North America announced they were investing $1.29 billion to build their first battery plant on the continent, which will also be the largest private investment in state history. The manufacturing site is predicted to bring $9.5 billion to the state economy over the next two decades, and the initial 1,750 jobs are just the very early impact on the region’s employment.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO