Toyota coming to Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

wfmynews2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina Chamber of Commerce confirmed...

www.wfmynews2.com

Inhabitat.com

$1.3B Toyota EV battery plant coming to North Carolina

A North Carolina town with fewer than 3,000 citizens and known for its antiques festival is about to be on the cutting edge of the electric vehicle revolution. Toyota just announced that it will construct a $1.29 billion battery-building facility in little Liberty, North Carolina. North Carolina worked hard to...
ECONOMY
nsjonline.com

Toyota chooses NC megasite for major battery-manufacturing plant

LIBERTY — After years of planning and negotiations, the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite landed a partner that more than satisfied what organizers had dreamed of for the site. On Dec. 6, Toyota Motor North America announced they were investing $1.29 billion to build their first battery plant on the continent, which will also be the largest private investment in state history. The manufacturing site is predicted to bring $9.5 billion to the state economy over the next two decades, and the initial 1,750 jobs are just the very early impact on the region’s employment.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC

Toyota announced on Monday that it plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people and help meet the auto giant's growing goals of electric vehicle sales this decade.Company leaders joint Gov. Roy Cooper and other elected and economic-development officials gathered to unveil the project on hundreds of acres at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Raleigh. Initially, Toyota will or could receive well over $430 million in cash incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades from the state of North...
BUSINESS
State
North Carolina State
Bay News 9

Triad restaurant owner reacts to Toyota Megasite announcement

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Word travels fast in small towns, and the words "megasite" and "Toyota" are the latest sizzling topics in Liberty, a town with a population of just over 2,500. What You Need To Know. Toyota announced Monday that they will be building their first battery factor plant...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
ncpoliticalnews.com

Toyota brings Megasite, 1,750 Jobs, to North Carolina

Raleigh, NC— Today Toyota Motor North America announced they will be building a major-scale battery manufacturing plant to North Carolina, bringing 1,750 jobs to Greensboro, NC. Toyota will invest $1.29 billion at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, which will initially produce batteries for Toyota’s hybrid electric vehicles and later produce batteries for...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Toyota Announces Long Term Commitment To Megasite And NC

The big news from the official announcement at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was not that Toyota Battery Manufacturing Inc. was coming to the site, because that story had been confirmed earlier in the day. The big news was the future commitment of Toyota to the...
FOX8 News

North Carolina A&T Students prepare for new Toyota Battery Manufacturing site in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — University leaders are preparing students for the workforce in the evolving world of the automotive industry just as Toyota makes its way to the Triad. Associate Professor of The Electrical engineering department at North Carolina A&T, Dr. Ali Karimoddini, said when The Toyota Battery Manufacturing, NC Site is up, and running […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Megasite expected to bring real estate boom

LIBERTY, N.C. — The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is turning into a Toyota electric battery-making plant, and that has some big implications. One industry that will be feeling its effects is the real estate industry. “I’ve been doing real estate for, let’s see, since I was about 22,” Realtor Kim Burgess...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'We’re going to get energized' | Town of Liberty officials hoping for new life with Toyota megasite development

LIBERTY, N.C. — Liberty town officials are hoping the new Toyota battery plant coming to the Randolph-Greensboro megasite will bring new life to the small town. "We feel like we’re going to get energized," said Liberty mayor Filmore York. "We'd like to keep the small-town atmosphere as much as possible but we know that’s going to change due to the fact that you've got to move with the times, it’s a different situation than it was 40 years ago."
LIBERTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Megasite brings concern for Liberty farmers

LIBERTY, N.C. — Alan Ferguson, 66, drove through Browns Meadow Road in Liberty, North Carolina, and reminisced. He’s been living outside the town for more than 15 years. His quiet, peaceful farm mostly keeps to itself and its community. “This is a good farewell tour because this road’s going to...
LIBERTY, NC
Triad Business Journal

Toyota's megasite battery plant puts Triad on the leading edge of automotive electrification (PHOTOS)

A weeks-long flurry of activity culminates as the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite finally lands its transformative manufacturer. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GREENSBORO, NC
