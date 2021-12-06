West Virginia Senate Majority Party gives support for WVU President Gordon Gee

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, today issued the following statement on behalf of the Senate Majority Party in support of West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee:

During the nearly eight years that President Gee has served West Virginia University, he has proven to be the kind of leader who understands the role that the state’s flagship university plays in building a better state for all West Virginians. He has shown that he does not see a university as a think tank isolated from the state around it. He sees the university as a dynamic part of every community it serves, and has aggressively pursued every opportunity to grow its footprint.

We believe Dr. Gee is a leader who cares deeply about the students and faculty he serves and respects their abilities as adults to make their own decisions regarding their health and safety.

Further, we believe Dr. Gee understands the nature of higher education is evolving and that universities must evolve with it. As the needs of higher education change, Dr. Gee has continued to expand the college’s offerings and opportunities to maintain its designation as a premier, R1-rated research institution. This is the kind of leadership that we expect at West Virginia’s flagship university, and Dr. Gee has delivered it.

While the nature of uncertain times and continuous change are troubling to many, the greatest asset an institution can have during those times is reliable, compassionate, capable leadership. We believe that is what West Virginia University is fortunate to have in Dr. Gee and his leadership team, and we stand fully beside them as friends and partners as they continue to lead West Virginia into the future.

Therefore, we, the West Virginia Senate Majority Party unanimously stand strong in our support of Dr. Gee’s leadership of West Virginia University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.