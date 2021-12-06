Have one of these WiFi routers? If you do, update it right now

Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Monthly Duty Cycle (Recommended) 100 sheets plain paper. Scanner Optical Resolution 600x1200 pixels per inch. It's easy to find a bulk-ink printer with the familiar cyan, magenta, yellow, and black (CMYK) quartet, but finding an ink-tank- rather than cartridge-based inkjet with six inks for superior photo quality has been difficult, prohibitively expensive, or both. Canon aims to change that with the Pixma G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo All-in-One Printer, which gets its tank refills from bottles. At $299.99, it's half the price of the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank. Versus that Epson, the Canon is slow and short on features, so it doesn't join it (or the wide-format EcoTank Photo ET-8550) as an Editors' Choice award winner. But the Pixma prints terrific-looking borderless photos at sizes up to 8.5 by 11 inches for pennies, making it a great value for families and home offices that churn out, say, the occasional work-related document and up to a few hundred photos each month.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO