Mainframe’s Cloud-Native MMO Reportedly No Longer Exclusive To Xbox

If you had a few million bones lying around, would you use it to finance an MMORPG? You know, like this guy did?. All right, so none of the the entities involved in the latest round of funding for a new "cloud-native MMO" from Mainframe Industries are your average joes, but they do still have money to burn. The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz and included Twitch co-founder and former COO Kevin Lin, King co-founder and former CEO Riccardo Zacconi, Huuuge Games founder and CEO Anton Gauffin, CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, and former Blizzard co-founder and CEO Mike Morhaime's Dreamhaven. They join previous investors Riot Games, Play Ventures, and Sisu Game Ventures in contributing €20.3 million, or about $23 million to Mainframe, which has offices in Helsinki and Paris..

12 DAYS AGO