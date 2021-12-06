Mainframe’s Cloud-Native MMO Reportedly No Longer Exclusive To Xbox
By Michael Harradence
psu.com
6 days ago
Jeff Grubb has revealed on the GamesBeat Decides podcast that a cloud-based MMO currently in development at Mainframe is no longer being positioned as an Xbox exclusive title. Grubb explained that the game will no longer be published by Xbox...
A new investment funding round for Mainframe Industries has brought its total raised for its cloud-based MMORPG to €20.3 million (about $22 million). The newly raised money (as reported by GamesIndustry.biz) is going towards development of the "cloud native MMO". Recent rumors were followed by apparent confirmations that the game has a working title and a publishing agreement under Microsoft. None of these details have been confirmed by Mainframe (or Microsoft, for that matter), but those rumors and the new funding seem to point in a positive direction.
Microsoft has announced that a new Xbox Cloud Gaming feature called Clarity Boost has been released on Microsoft Edge Canary, among other updates. Clarity Boost is said to improve gaming visuals. The feature has first been rolled out to users of Microsoft Edge Canary, which is Microsoft’s experimental browser that...
If you had a few million bones lying around, would you use it to finance an MMORPG? You know, like this guy did?. All right, so none of the the entities involved in the latest round of funding for a new "cloud-native MMO" from Mainframe Industries are your average joes, but they do still have money to burn. The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz and included Twitch co-founder and former COO Kevin Lin, King co-founder and former CEO Riccardo Zacconi, Huuuge Games founder and CEO Anton Gauffin, CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, and former Blizzard co-founder and CEO Mike Morhaime's Dreamhaven. They join previous investors Riot Games, Play Ventures, and Sisu Game Ventures in contributing €20.3 million, or about $23 million to Mainframe, which has offices in Helsinki and Paris..
Thanksgiving week is over, Black Friday has come and gone, and it's time to get back to some Xbox news. We've been starved for announcements in recent days, but it looks like Xbox is gearing up for something xCloud related this week. Windows Central reporter Jez Corden, who has revealed...
The Xbox Series S was the best-selling game console on Black Friday, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index (via Business Insider). This is no big surprise, as the Series S has been easier to find than the Xbox Series X, as well as the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. All consoles have been affected by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues.
Microsoft released some new data on Thursday on the number of video game players accessing games via the cloud on just their smartphones with no controller attached. The company said 20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming users rely on built-in touch controls to access games on its cloud service, and that implementing native touch controls is a fast way for developers to boost play time.
Microsoft has unveiled Clarity Boost. This is a new feature coming specifically for the Edge web browser. It would allow players to get a sharper image for their games through a a client-side scaling improvements. We’re uncertain if this is all the news for the Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming for this week. However, it’s at least something for those that enjoy streaming games through their PC.
Microsoft are now testing a feature to improve image quality in Xbox Cloud Gaming, their service which lets you play fancy new games through an Internet browser even on a cruddy old computer. Clarity Boost, as they call it, aims to make games look better through some client-side processing fanciness. The feature is currently only supported in a test version of the Microsoft Edge browser, planning to roll out to regular Edge soon.
Let’s open this up with a bit of a history lesson: Back in October 2019, some former vets of CCP Games, Remedy, and Next Games founded a studio called Mainframe Industries, with the goal of building an open-world social sandbox MMO that will be powered from the cloud, making it accessible from a wide range of devices. Mainframe is also the studio that’s been talked up over the course of October 2021, sharing details of a similar MMO’s basic design ideas, a working title of Pax Dei, and word that the game is being developed alongside Microsoft; whether this game is the same title or not is unclear.
Today, in an Xbox news post, Microsoft announced a new image-enhancing feature coming to the Edge browser called Clarity Boost. The feature adds clarity to games streamed from Microsoft's own Xbox Cloud Gaming Servers. The service will be exclusive to Xbox's streaming service alone, with no word on Microsoft if the feature will extend to other platforms as well.
It was reported earlier today that Xbox had some "intriguing" news to share about Cloud Gaming this week, and it looks like it's been revealed in the form of a new Clarity Boost feature on the Microsoft Edge browser. This feature allows you to improve the visual quality of the...
An MMO based on the Marvel universe is in development at DC Universe Online developer Dimensional Ink Studios according to an investor presentation. The presentation was published by parent company Enad Global 7, and noticed by Streamer @mmmmmmmmiller. This news follows concept art that was leaked in 2019 that seemed...
Xbox has added touch controls to a wide array of Xbox Game Pass titles for use with Cloud Gaming over the past year, and Microsoft has revealed today that they're proving a hit, with almost 20% of xCloud players using them exclusively. As highlighted by The Verge, Xbox Senior Program...
In context: If you've already tried Xbox Cloud Gaming on browsers, perhaps you've noticed that image quality isn't always the best, deteriorating the overall gaming experience. Besides looking blurry more often than it should, the colors also tend to be a bit off. A new feature Microsoft has been working on promises to improve these shortcomings.
Xbox Cloud Gaming has had a bit of a busy week. Earlier in the week, Microsoft announced new clarity algorithms to reduce pixelization on cloud streams across the web and on consoles. Then on Wednesday, Qualcomm and Razer revealed the dev kit of the Snapdragon G3x gaming platform, designed with handheld cloud gaming in mind. Now, Microsoft is revealing some new stats and information on why developers on its cloud gaming bandwagon should seriously consider adding touch controls.
