Developers of the roguelike game Returnal may be working on new content for the game. This is suggested by a mysterious screenshot showing an unknown location. Released this year, Returnal won the hearts of players and reviewers, but we haven't heard much about it since the launch. This may change soon, which is heralded by a screenshot shared by Housemarque on Twitter - it shows a rock formation in an unknown location. The footage is accompanied by the caption: "Atropos...?". Fans are expecting an announcement of a DLC or another update to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO