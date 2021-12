It’s pretty crazy that we’re only about a week away from the release of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The hype for this film is blowing up all over the place! The past couple months, not a day goes by that I don’t see someone talking about this movie and whether or not Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are going to show up alongside Tom Holland. It’s a never ending discussion among fans, and I can’t wait for the movie to finally come out and put it all to rest.

