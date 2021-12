Naughty Dog is still staffing up for its first standalone multiplayer game, with the Sony-owned company looking for a Monetization Designer to join the project. This is almost certainly for The Last of Us Part 2‘s Factions multiplayer, which ended up not shipping with the main game in June 2020. Instead, the studio announced that it would work on bringing the multiplayer portion of the game out as a separate project, which is hopefully due out soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO