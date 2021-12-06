ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Crosses Over With Yakuza For Costumes & Music Tracks

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is flexing some Yakuza-sized muscles in an epic crossover, SEGA has announced. No, you won’t be able to live our your fantasy of having Kazuma Kiryu go up against...

www.psu.com

Nintendo Enthusiast

Atelier Sophie 2 character trailer reveals alchemist Ramizel Erlenmeyer

Following the game’s official reveal in October, Koei Tecmo has revealed another new character in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream; this time, players get to meet Ramizel Erlenmeyer, voiced by Rie Takahashi. You can watch Ramizel’s introductory trailer directly below. Currently serving as the mediator for...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Life is Strange: True Colors gets final release date on Switch

Life is Strange: True Colors has received a final release date on Switch from Square Enix and Deck Nine. The digital version is arriving first, and is planned for December 7. The physical version is planned for February 25, 2022. The Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors was...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Lapis Re:LiGHTs Game's New Promo Video Streamed

Game in "magic x idol" multimedia project launches in December. The official YouTube channel for KLab and Kadokawa's "Magic x Idol" multimedia project Lapis Re:LiGHTs began streaming a new promotional video for the franchise's upcoming smartphone game on Sunday. The game will launch in December. The franchise inspired a television...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Wishes Fans A Happy Thanksgiving

Sword Art Online is set to hit the big screen in North America on December 3rd, with the prequel story of Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night looking to tell an early story from the lives of Kirito, the black swordsman, and Asuna. With 2022 seeing another feature-length film landing from the Isekai in Scherzo of a Dark Dusk, the anime franchise that follows its heroes attempting to survive in virtual worlds has wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving by sharing a classic image from the series as well as information on how to buy tickets for its next film.
COMICS
#Background Music#Virtua Fighter 5#Fantasy#Sega
Complex

Rockstar Games Announces New ‘GTA Online’ Story ‘The Contract’ Featuring Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new story-based expansion coming to GTA Online featuring Dr. Dre, and it also boasts the return of a fan favorite character. Set to arrive Dec. 15, the story is entitled The Contract and sees players reunite with one of GTAV’s three main protagonists, Franklin Clinton. Working at his “celebrity solutions agency” F. Clinton and Partner, players will also link up with another fan fave, Lamar Davis, as they work on a contract for their high-profile client Dr. Dre. Not only does the legendary producer/rapper lend his likeness and voice to the game, frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak also makes a brief appearance in the trailer for The Contract up top.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Matrix Awakens mysteriously appears on PS5, Xbox Series X

Your next-gen games console has apparently entered The Matrix. Epic Games on Monday released a pre-download for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience on PlayStation 5 (via PS Store) and Xbox Series X|S (via Microsoft Store), along with a brief teaser trailer featuring a presumably digital recreation of Keanu Reeves, who played the protagonist Neo in the movies.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The 20 best video game consoles and hardware of all time

The release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X got us thinking – what are the best video game consoles of all time? Then again, with the Golden Joystick Awards celebrating 50 years of gaming, maybe this framing isn't wide enough. So we took it to you, the GamesRadar+ readers and the Golden Joystick Award 2021 viewers to rank the greatest video game hardware – from the humble PC to the biggest launches from Microsoft, Nintendo, Sega, and Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition - Xbox vs PlayStation vs Mobile Performance Review

GTA trilogy The Definitive Edition has had a tough launch. Combining GTA3, Vice City and San Andreas into the trilogy pack. This is a port to Unreal Engine from Grove Street and to say this missed the mark on Xbox, PlayStation is to understate this release. PC was also missed entirely with no version available as yet. Is this a port from the Mobile releases, how good is the Switch version, how does this compare to the originals and what went wrong here? Click inside as we cover every version from mobile, PS2 and Xbox to XboxOne , Series X and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Streams Yahaba, Susamaru Character Trailers

Game will add both demons as playable characters in its 2nd free update. Sega Asia's English YouTube channel began streaming character trailers featuring the characters Yahaba and Susamaru for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan) game on Monday. The game will add both demons as playable characters in its second free update.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The debut game of every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, re-ranked

Three years ago, just before the monumental launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, I gave myself the thankless task of trying to rank every fighter based on the game they originated from. It was not easy. In fact, it was a very dumb decision for me to make. Not only were there 59 different games I had to sort through, but I’m pretty sure half of them were just Pokémon and Fire Emblem titles, and who can honestly tell the difference between the games in those franchises?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Final fighter adjustment update announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo has just announced a new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that will include new fighter adjustments. However, they have noted that this is the final set of fighter adjustments for the game. No exact release date for update 13.0.1 has been announced, but Nintendo advises converting replay data into videos before they become incompatible with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Street Fighter 5 Update 3.10 Rolls Out With Luke, New Costumes, And More

Capcom has flying-kicked the full list of Street Fighter 5 update 3.10 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, which is the latest major update of for the brawler that adds Luke as a playable character and other highlights. ■ Content. – Playable Character. Luke. – Costumes. Additional costume “Story”: Luke.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ver. 13.0.1 – All final fighters adjustment

Version 13.0.1 is now available to download for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and with it the final fighters adjustment. After this update, the game will no longer be releasing patches to change how the characters play. At least, that is what Nintendo claims at this moment. Besides the final fighters...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Battlefield 2042 Exposure Map Teased By EA Following Series Shakeup Plans

Speaking during an interview with GameSpot, EA teased a new Battlefield 2042 map by the name of Exposure, although not much else is known right now. The publisher claimed that Exposure “tak[es] map design to a whole new level,” but didn’t go into any further details. The main highlight of the interview was of course a massive restructuring of the Battlefield franchise, which you can read more about here.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.0 Patch Notes Confirmed For Huge Endwalker Expansion

Radz-at-Han New field areas have been added. New city and field aetherytes have been added. The number of aether currents in all Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers areas has been reduced. Furthermore, the location of certain aether currents has been adjusted. Patch 6.0 introduces myriad quests in addition to the main...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Demo Confirmed, Will Let You Test The New Edit Mode

Koei Tecmo has announced that it will release a Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo in the US and Europe. While a release date has yet to be announced, the Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo will feature the ability to play the Storming The Castle encounters, as well as take the edit mode for a spin, which features officer data transferring to the full version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy