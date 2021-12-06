ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Could it (temporarily) be Jake Fromm time in East Rutherford?

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon are dealing with injuries. The Giants‘ quarterback situation isn’t ideal at the moment. Primary starter Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins due to a neck strain. He suffered the injury in the Week 12 win over Philly and was a limited participant in...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 1

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Jake Fromm says New York Giants signing has 'been a little crazy'

The New York Giants are going to have a bit of a different look at quarterback this weekend, as starterDaniel Jones is out with an injury. While Mike Glennon is set to start the game, Jake Fromm was recently signed by the Giants and will be ready to play.
NFL
WGR550

Giants sign Jake Fromm off Bills' practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have lost one of their quarterbacks off of their practice squad roster, as Jake Fromm has been signed by the New York Giants to their active roster. “Sneaky Joe” DiBiase has more:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out for Week 13

Daniel Jones will miss this Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. The Giants‘ primary starting quarterback will be a no-go against Miami. Head coach Joe Judge revealed to the media Friday Daniel Jones will be out for Week 13 due to a neck strain suffered in last Sunday’s win over Philly. Jones practiced earlier this week (albeit as a limited participant) and his Week 13 status was previously up in the air.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants activate Logan Ryan off COVID list, sign QB Jake Fromm (Reports)

The veteran safety returns to the team after missing two straight games. Logan Ryan is back with the Giants. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports the team has activated the safety off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Due to positive tests for the lingering virus, Ryan missed two straight games (against the Buccaneers and Eagles).
NFL
abc17news.com

With Daniel Jones iffy, Giants grab QB Jake Fromm from Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants gave an indication of their concern about starting quarterback Daniel Jones by signing quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. The team announced the move Wednesday. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday night Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was uncertain. The Giants had Tuesday off and coach Joe Judge is expected to meet with the media Wednesday before practice. If Jones cannot play, veteran Mike Glennon will start for New York.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Bills#Giants#American Football#Chargers#Big Blue#Jones Glennon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign former Georgia QB Jake Fromm

The New York Giants have signed former Buffalo Bills practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm to their active roster. Fromm is anticipated to serve as the backup for the Giants. Jake Fromm joins some of his former Georgia Bulldog teammates like Andrew Thomas, Tae Crowder, and Azeez Ojulari in New York.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jake Fromm reportedly signs with new NFL team

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Jake Fromm has spent the first couple of years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. But, now, it seems he’s on the move. After being on the Bills’ practice squad this year, the former Georgia quarterback has reportedly been signed by the New York Giants.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Mike Glennon, S Xavier McKinney, QB Jake Fromm

Opening Statement:Typical Friday for us, we'll progress on all phases. We're going through everything for the game, get some guys moving. Got a number of injured guys that will move around with the trainers today and kind of see where they're going to progress as far as going into practice. The number one question I'm sure you guys will have is about (Quarterback) Daniel's (Jones) status. Look, at this point, he has not been cleared for contact. So, we're going to go ahead and hold him out of this game. At this point, we don't feel 100 percent comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully. As of right now, we'll rule him out. We'll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don't have any answers on the immediate future yet. His status for this week will be he'll be out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elitesportsny.com

Giants-Dolphins Week 13 Reaction | Wide Right Podcast 102

The Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 102. The Giants are a lost cause. In the midst of Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Dolphins, Big Blue’s offense was putrid while the defense couldn’t do enough to keep the team in the game. And to react to New York’s eighth...
NFL
Denver Post

Jake Fromm is real Giants curiosity as Mike Glennon seeks win in Miami

Jake Fromm has never played in an NFL game. The second-year quarterback out of Georgia was fourth on the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart before signing with the Giants on Tuesday. Why did he leave a Super Bowl contender in Week 13 of the 2021 season? The only explanation is that...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round Week 13 Edition

The Detroit Lions are awful and will likely continue to own the No. 1 overall pick. Amidst all of the head coaching chaos in college football, we’ve now arrived at conference championship weekend for the collegiate ranks. Players are committing to the Senior Bowl and de-committing from their schools of choice. And we’ve seen some great individual performances over the past months.
NFL
NBC Sports

Daniel Jones unlikely to play this week, Jake Fromm may start for Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got more tests on his injured neck today, and the results indicate that he’s likely to miss another week. Jones is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Chargers because of his neck injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mike Glennon, who started yesterday’s loss...
NFL
247Sports

Jake Fromm could make first NFL start in Giants' Week 14 game at Chargers, per report

After suiting up for his first NFL game Sunday, former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm could start for the New York Giants this coming weekend, according to a report Monday by Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. Fromm dressed as the No. 2 quarterback for New York in Week 13, the Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, behind Mike Glennon. However, Glennon is reportedly unlikely to play against the against the Chargers due to a concussion. Regular starter Daniel Jones is likely to miss the game as well.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Daniel Jones out for Week 14, Giants optimistic Mike Glennon will be cleared (Report)

Daniel Jones’ neck strain will reportedly keep him out another game. Don’t expect Daniel Jones to hit the game field this week. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports the third-year Giants quarterback has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a neck strain in Week 12. He missed Week 13 and, as a result of this injury, will reportedly be out for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy