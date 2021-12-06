ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs announce when you can buy postseason tickets

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are currently riding a 5-game win streak and are gearing up for the potential of a playoff run.

The team announced that fans looking to attend a potential AFC divisional round game will be able to buy them at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 13.

All tickets will be sold online and Jackson County residents will be able to purchase via presale from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. that day.

The Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West and are tied for the best record in the conference.

Kansas City has had deep playoff runs each of the last three seasons including hosting the AFC Championship for three consecutive seasons.

As we near the end of the season, the Chiefs will continue to fight for a top seed in the conference so they can play in front of their own crowd.

