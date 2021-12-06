Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Monday

Demko will get the starting nod for Monday's game in Montreal, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. Demko is riding a three-game losing streak and has only received three total goals of support from his team during that stretch. He's also lost six of his last seven appearances with an unsightly 3.86 GAA and .883 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old is looking for his first road win since Oct. 23.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO