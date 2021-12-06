Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Monday

Gibson will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Kings, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Gibson is in the midst of a rough patch, having lost four straight starts while allowing 14 goals in that span. The 28-year-old will look to get back on track against a Kings team that has won just one of its last six games.
Gibson stopped 33 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames. Gibson gave up all three goals in the second period, but the Ducks were able to rally to force an extra session. In the shootout, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk beat Gibson to decide the contest. The 28-year-old netminder is 10-6-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 19 games this year. The Ducks head east next week, beginning their road trip Monday against the Capitals.
Gibson made 33 saves Thursday in a 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Jackets. With his mates scuffling a bit Thursday, Gibson put up a world-class performance to deny the puck-pounding Blue Jackets. His opponents came in waves and he frustrated them all, with the exception of Alexandre Texier -- Gibson just couldn't get across fast enough to stop a one-timer off a cross-ice pass. He's one of the big reasons behind the Ducks' great 15-8-5 start to the season.
Gibson (lower body) left Saturday's game after the second period, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Gibson was solid, allowing one goal on 16 shots before he was forced out of the contest. Anthony Stolarz took his place in goal. More information on Gibson's status should be available before Sunday's game versus the Blues, but it's unlikely he'll start that contest regardless.
PITTSBURGH — The Ducks’ goaltending certainly didn’t let them down during a 1-0 loss Saturday to the Pittsburgh Penguins, not while John Gibson was in the net for the first two periods and not after Anthony Stolarz replaced him to start the third after he suffered an unspecified lower-body injury.
Gibson will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Columbus, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Gibson has just one victory in his last seven appearances, as he is sporting a 1-4-2 record and 3.34 GAA. In eight career matches versus the Blue Jackets, the veteran netminder is 4-3-1 with a solid .910 save percentage and will look to continue that trend in Thursday's tilt.
John Gibson made 33 saves and Rickard Rakell scored the shootout-winner, earning the Ducks a tight-fought 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. The win extended Anaheim's point streak to six games (4-0-2). The Ducks have also earned points in seven of their eight contests and moved into a tie (15-8-5, 35 points) atop the Pacific Division (pending the conclusion of Calgary's game vs. Carolina).
Before the Sabres got shutout on Tuesday, Cozens had scored in three straight games and had four goals and six points in seven games. Granato said, “He’s starting to see the game in different ways that he never saw before.”
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
Blackhawks left winger Jujhar Khaira fell unconscious after sustaining a blindside hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during Tuesday's game in Chicago. Medical officials carried Khaira off the ice on a stretcher. The incident occurred at the 13:52 mark of the second period, when Trouba drove his shoulder...
Demko will get the starting nod for Monday's game in Montreal, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. Demko is riding a three-game losing streak and has only received three total goals of support from his team during that stretch. He's also lost six of his last seven appearances with an unsightly 3.86 GAA and .883 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old is looking for his first road win since Oct. 23.
Lundestrom scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights. Lundestrom's tally was technically shorthanded -- the Ducks were killing a roughing minor to Josh Manson when he scored. The 22-year-old Lundestrom has tallied three times in his last four games, giving him six goals and 13 points through 24 contests overall. The Swede also won 13 of 25 faceoffs Wednesday.
Throughout his career, Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt has showcased durability, rarely missing time due to injury. Then on opening night, Mittelstadt, 23, suffered an upper-body injury. The Sabres estimated then he would be sidelined at least two weeks. Seven weeks and 21 games later, Mittelstadt is finally ready to...
Blackwood will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's home tilt with the Senators. Blackwood has struggled over his last three appearances, going 0-2-0 while coughing up 11 goals on just 76 shots. Since his Nov. 11 shutout win over the Islanders, the 24-year-old is sporting a 3.75 GAA and a .887 save percentage in eight games. However, he still owns a strong .932 save percentage in five home outings this season.
Zegras notched two assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals. That's three straight multi-point performances for Zegras, as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft continues to catch fire. Over his last 11 games, the 20-year-old has racked up four goals and 16 points.
John Carlson scored in regulation and had the winning goal in the shootout to lift the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 victory against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Washington had lost the previous six games that went beyond regulation this season. Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin also scored,...
Manson scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals. Manson joined the rush and struck just nine seconds into the second period. He's been productive on offense recently with two goals and an assist in his last three games, though that surge shouldn't be expected to last long. For the season, the 30-year-old has five points, 68 hits, 39 shots on net and 37 PIM as a tough presence on the blue line.
Marino had an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Kraken. Marino set up Danton Heinen at 5:07 of the first period for the goal that chased Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer from the game. The 24-year-old Marino has picked up two assists in his last three outings. He's up to 11 points, 33 shots on net, 30 hits and 30 blocks in 25 contests overall.
