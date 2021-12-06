Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Tending twine Monday

Lehkonen had a goal on three shots along with four hits, a blocked shot and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. Lehkonen was in the penalty box when Pittsburgh tied the game at one goal apiece, but the hot winger atoned for his mistake later. Positioned in front of Casey DeSmith, Lehkonen was in the right place for a carom and banged home the Canadiens' second goal, his third goal in four games. He was rewarded for his recent offense by head coach Dominique Ducharme, who put him on a line with burgeoning stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Lehkonen had one point over the first 13 games, but is on a roll with nine points in the last 10 contests.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO