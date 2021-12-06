ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Tending twine Monday

 6 days ago

Annunen will defend the cage on the road against the Flyers on Monday, Peter Baugh of The...

NHL
cbslocal.com

Avs Rookie Goalie Justus Annunen Records First Career NHL Win In 7-5 Victory Over Flyers

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche continue to trend in an upward direction overall. The Avs have climbed their way into playoff contention this holiday season — 2nd place in the Central Division. Nathan MacKinnon is back centering the top line, and the team’s youngest goaltender notched his first NHL win to keep the Avs steady in the quest for the postseason.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine versus Sabres

Nedeljkovic will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Nedeljkovic has started to take a more definitive hold of the No. 1 job in net, as he'll make his fourth start in the last five games. He's had mixed results in that span, going 1-1-1 with a .914 save percentage, but he'll face a non-threatening Sabres team Saturday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Gamble on Nichushkin Is Paying Dividends

In nine games this season, Colorado Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin has five goals, four assists, and a plus/minus of plus-9. It’s the most productive nine-game stretch of Nichushkin’s career since he had 10 points and a plus-11 in December 2013, his rookie season. And it is by far the best start to a season Nichushkin has had since joining the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Dealing with illness

Nichushkin is under the weather but tested negative for COVID-19, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin has been nearly unstoppable of late, as he has garnered five goals, two assists and 14 shots in his last eight contests. If the winger misses out, the Avs could find themselves once again deploying seven defensemen with Kurtis MacDermid playing in a forward role. Several candidates could be in line to replace Niuchushkin in a top-six role, including Logan O'Connor and Tyson Jost.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Tickles twine again

Lehkonen had a goal on three shots along with four hits, a blocked shot and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. Lehkonen was in the penalty box when Pittsburgh tied the game at one goal apiece, but the hot winger atoned for his mistake later. Positioned in front of Casey DeSmith, Lehkonen was in the right place for a carom and banged home the Canadiens' second goal, his third goal in four games. He was rewarded for his recent offense by head coach Dominique Ducharme, who put him on a line with burgeoning stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Lehkonen had one point over the first 13 games, but is on a roll with nine points in the last 10 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Garners two assists

Landeskog produced a pair of assists and 17 PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Landeskog set up a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal in the first period and Bowen Byram's even-strength marker in the second. Later in the middle frame, Landeskog stood up for teammate Mikko Rantanen, fighting Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm. In the fracas, Landeskog also earned a roughing minor and a 10-minute misconduct. The Avalanche's captain can make an impact with points and fists alike -- he's up to 20 points, 31 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-13 rating through 16 contests this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Tending twine Sunday

Campbell will get the starting nod for Sunday's game in Anaheim, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Campbell has been on a tear over his last 11 outings, going 9-2-0 with an outstanding 1.36 GAA and .955 save percentage during that span. He allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of those appearances. Campbell sports a .926 save percentage in six road games compared to his overall .943 season percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine against Wings

Ullmark will defend the cage at home versus Detroit on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Ullmark will be making his third appearance in the Bruins' last six contests, having secured victories in his previous two outings. The netminder figures to continue splitting the workload with Jeremy Swayman, which will likely prevent either goalie from reaching top-end fantasy status this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Traveling with team

Francouz (ankle) will join the Avs for their five-game road trip starting Wednesday in Toronto, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Francouz will face an uphill battle to get any game action even once cleared to play, as Darcy Kuemper figures to remain the No. 1 option. For his part, Francouz should compete with Jonas Johansson for the backup role, though coach Jared Bednar indicated the team could carry all three netminders.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Activated and reassigned

Kaut (shoulder) was removed from injured reserve and was then sent down to AHL Colorado on Monday. Kaut was pointless in six games before sustaining his shoulder injury so his demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. If the 22-year-old winger can put his scoring touch on display with the Eagles, he should be in line for a call-up from the minors sooner rather than later.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Will start Wednesday

Johansson will start Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs after Darcy Kuemper (upper body) was scratched. Johansson has won his last two appearances, allowing just three goals on 48 shots in that span. He'll be flying without a safety net, as Justus Annunen is en route to Toronto, but the Avalanche are expected to only have an emergency backup on hand to begin the contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Slings helper

Johnson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Johnson has collected a goal and three assists in his last seven games. The veteran defenseman logged 20:12 of ice time Saturday after Ryan Murray left the game with a lower-body injury. Through 18 outings overall, Johnson has seven points, a plus-9 rating, 37 shots on net, 38 hits and 34 blocks. The well-rounded non-scoring production could be useful in deep fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Slides pair of helpers

Kadri logged two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Kadri became the fourth player in the league this season to reach the 20-assist mark with his performance Saturday. His 10-game point streak ended Friday versus the Stars, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. For the season, Kadri has 27 points, 56 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 18 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Ruled out indefinitely

Murray (lower body) will be sidelined indefinitely according to coach Jared Bednar, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Considering Murray has tallied just four points in 17 games this season, his extended absence may go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy players. Still, with the defender unavailable, Kurtis MacDermid may be tasked with playing additional minutes in a defensive role. Given his anticipated absence, Murray will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Predators' Luke Kunin: Finds twine Saturday

Kunin scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. Kunin got the Predators on the board at 4:44 of the second period. The 23-year-old snapped a six-game point drought with his goal. He's up to three tallies, four helpers, 28 shots on net, 54 hits, 18 blocks and a plus-2 rating in 21 contests. While Kunin has regularly seen top-six usage this year, he'll need to be more consistent before he'll have widespread appeal in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Nets goal Saturday

Jost scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Jost added an insurance tally late in the third period, which was just his second goal of the year. The 23-year-old is up to six points, 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 contests this year. Those numbers aren't going to interest many fantasy managers, nor will they earn him a promotion out of the bottom six.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Will play Wednesday

MacKinnon (lower body), as expected, will be back in action versus Toronto on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon -- who returns from an eight-game absence -- was stuck in a five-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, though he picked up five helpers over that stretch. MacKinnon will rejoin the first line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit. With 10 points in eight contests, MacKinnon should continue to provide elite-level fantasy value now that he's been cleared to return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Distributes three assists

Makar registered three assists, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Makar had a hand in the Avalanche's first three goals of the game -- two on the power play from Mikko Rantanen and an even-strength marker by Bowen Byram. The 23-year-old Makar saw his five-game goal streak end, but he didn't let it go quietly. He's up to an impressive 20 points (eight on the power play), 48 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 16 contests. With points in seven of the last eight games, Makar has kicked things up a notch in November.
NHL

