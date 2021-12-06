Avalanche's Cale Makar: Playing Monday

MONTREAL, QC — Cale Makar scored to put Colorado ahead to stay late in the second period, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from...
The Colorado Avalanche won't have forward Nazem Kadri and defenceman Cale Makar and Bowen Byram for Saturday's game in Ottawa against the Senators. Makar is out with an upper-body injury, while coach Jared Bednar said Kadri was hurt in Montreal against the Canadiens on Thursday. Byram (upper body) also missed...
Editor’s note: The following story is from the Hockey & Hoops issue of Mile High Sports Magazine.Click here to read the full digital issue. In 2018-19, UMass-Amherst sophomore defenseman Cale Makar – soon to join the Colorado Avalanche – won the Hobey Baker Award as NCAA hockey’s top player. In...
OTTAWA, Ontario — Cale Makar’s hips often lie. A gifted skater, the Avalanche defenseman has the unusual ability to change direction and disguise his shot before defenders realize what they’re up against. His hips move faster than most players think. If Makar doesn’t identify a passage in between bodies and...
Sabres goalie Subban being evaluated for injury; Red Wings defenseman Staal enters COVID-19 protocol. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Forward Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar played for the Avalanche at the Philadelphia Flyers on...
The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
In nine games this season, Colorado Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin has five goals, four assists, and a plus/minus of plus-9. It’s the most productive nine-game stretch of Nichushkin’s career since he had 10 points and a plus-11 in December 2013, his rookie season. And it is by far the best start to a season Nichushkin has had since joining the NHL.
Johansson will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Nashville, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. Johansson was excellent in his last start Wednesday against Anaheim, turning aside 19 of 20 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 26-year-old goaltender will try to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 2.90 goals per game on the road this year, 15th in the NHL.
Landeskog produced a pair of assists and 17 PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Landeskog set up a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal in the first period and Bowen Byram's even-strength marker in the second. Later in the middle frame, Landeskog stood up for teammate Mikko Rantanen, fighting Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm. In the fracas, Landeskog also earned a roughing minor and a 10-minute misconduct. The Avalanche's captain can make an impact with points and fists alike -- he's up to 20 points, 31 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-13 rating through 16 contests this year.
Johnson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Johnson has collected a goal and three assists in his last seven games. The veteran defenseman logged 20:12 of ice time Saturday after Ryan Murray left the game with a lower-body injury. Through 18 outings overall, Johnson has seven points, a plus-9 rating, 37 shots on net, 38 hits and 34 blocks. The well-rounded non-scoring production could be useful in deep fantasy formats.
Kaut (shoulder) was removed from injured reserve and was then sent down to AHL Colorado on Monday. Kaut was pointless in six games before sustaining his shoulder injury so his demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. If the 22-year-old winger can put his scoring touch on display with the Eagles, he should be in line for a call-up from the minors sooner rather than later.
Jost scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Jost added an insurance tally late in the third period, which was just his second goal of the year. The 23-year-old is up to six points, 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 contests this year. Those numbers aren't going to interest many fantasy managers, nor will they earn him a promotion out of the bottom six.
The Colorado Avalanche are rolling winning seven of their last eight games. With Nathan Mackinnon getting close to coming back, does he push the Avalanche to the top of the NHL? Evander Kane also clears the NHL waivers and is sent down to the AHL. The San Jose Sharks now have to decide what they want to do with him in the next coming weeks. AJ joins Rudo and Jesse from Texas to discuss what the Avalanche should do.
Kadri logged two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Kadri became the fourth player in the league this season to reach the 20-assist mark with his performance Saturday. His 10-game point streak ended Friday versus the Stars, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. For the season, Kadri has 27 points, 56 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 18 appearances.
Nichushkin is under the weather but tested negative for COVID-19, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin has been nearly unstoppable of late, as he has garnered five goals, two assists and 14 shots in his last eight contests. If the winger misses out, the Avs could find themselves once again deploying seven defensemen with Kurtis MacDermid playing in a forward role. Several candidates could be in line to replace Niuchushkin in a top-six role, including Logan O'Connor and Tyson Jost.
Francouz (ankle) will join the Avs for their five-game road trip starting Wednesday in Toronto, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Francouz will face an uphill battle to get any game action even once cleared to play, as Darcy Kuemper figures to remain the No. 1 option. For his part, Francouz should compete with Jonas Johansson for the backup role, though coach Jared Bednar indicated the team could carry all three netminders.
Murray (lower body) will be sidelined indefinitely according to coach Jared Bednar, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Considering Murray has tallied just four points in 17 games this season, his extended absence may go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy players. Still, with the defender unavailable, Kurtis MacDermid may be tasked with playing additional minutes in a defensive role. Given his anticipated absence, Murray will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
