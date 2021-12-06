Avalanche's Cale Makar: Playing Monday

The Colorado Avalanche are rolling winning seven of their last eight games. With Nathan Mackinnon getting close to coming back, does he push the Avalanche to the top of the NHL? Evander Kane also clears the NHL waivers and is sent down to the AHL. The San Jose Sharks now have to decide what they want to do with him in the next coming weeks. AJ joins Rudo and Jesse from Texas to discuss what the Avalanche should do.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO