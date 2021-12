Anderson (upper body) -- who had been traveling with the team -- was downgraded to month-to-month by the Sabres on Friday. Anderson being with the team seemed to be an indication he was going to be ready to play soon; however, it appears the netminder won't be back in the lineup in the near term. The fact that Anderson is set to be out until at least January at this point likely led to the decision to trade for Malcolm Subban, who will split the duties with Aaron Dell for the time being.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO