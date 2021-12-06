ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Suiting up versus Flyers

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kadri (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday, Mike Chambers of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Kadri's rise up NHL scoring list cheered by former Maple Leafs teammates

Nazem Kadri won’t hit the ice at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night on top of the hockey world, but he won’t be far off either. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The former Maple Leafs centre is enjoying a career season with the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Quarter-Season Awards

Counting Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Colorado Avalanche are set to lap the quarter mark of the 2021-22 season, producing several intriguing storylines in the process. In tandem with my fellow Avalanche writers here at The Hockey Writers, we’ve brainstormed several fictional awards to hand out to this year’s squad. Our haul of hardware includes a team MVP, the biggest disappointment and surprise so far, our favourite moments, and what we’re hoping to see through to the mid-point of the season. I implored my colleagues to offer up a quick blurb, but I go into slightly further detail to explain my choice. Without further ado, let’s dig in!
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Why Nazem Kadri could be pricing himself out of Colorado

TORONTO – We can pinpoint Lou Lamoriello’s greatest day as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. On that spring day, Lamoriello bought four years of Nazem Kadri’s unrestricted free agency and two of Morgan Rielly’s — inking both emerging stars to six-year extensions at very team-friendly figures well in advance of any sticky RFA standoffs.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Sportsnet.ca

Kadri, Makar, Byram out for Avalanche on Saturday vs. Senators

The Colorado Avalanche won't have forward Nazem Kadri and defenceman Cale Makar and Bowen Byram for Saturday's game in Ottawa against the Senators. Makar is out with an upper-body injury, while coach Jared Bednar said Kadri was hurt in Montreal against the Canadiens on Thursday. Byram (upper body) also missed...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Avalanche's Kadri exits game vs. Rangers with lower-body injury

Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri exited early in the third during the Avalanche's 7-3 win over the New York Rangers and did not return. Head coach Jared Bednar said after the game the centre sustained a lower-body injury but did not provide any further information. The 31-year-old previously missed a contest...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Flyers#Suiting#Toronto#The Denver Post
WGR550

Casey Mittelstadt back practicing for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Brought up to big club

MacDonald was recalled by the Avalanche on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. With Bowen Byram still dealing with a head injury, MacDonald will presumably be on hand as an extra defender for Saturday's matchup with the Senators. MacDonald's gone scoreless through three NHL appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Will be monitored

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Kuemper (upper body) will be monitored "over the next couple of days," Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Speaking with reporters following Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Maple Leafs, Bednar implied Kuemper will not be available to go Thursday in Montreal. If that is the case, and Bednar wants to avoid using Jonas Johansson on the second night of a back-to-back set, Justus Annunen would likely get the call. He was brought up from AHL Colorado on Wednesday and was recently named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Officially out versus Sens

Byram (head) is not in the lineup Saturday versus the Senators, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Byram will miss a second game with the injury, which is concerning given his history of concussions. The 20-year-old will be replaced by Jacob MacDonald in the lineup.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Slated to suit up versus Yotes

Kiviranta (upper body) is set to rejoin the lineup against Arizona on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Kiviranta has yet to score a goal this season and has just 13 shots in 19 games. Unless he can start putting more pucks on net, the 25-year-old winger is unlikely to start producing with any consistency.
NHL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks, and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (12-7-2) and Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-4) meet Monday for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop at Wells Fargo Center. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Flyers odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Colorado is coming off a 6-5 loss at the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Suiting up Monday

Schwartz (lower body) will be in Monday's lineup against Pittsburgh, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Schwartz missed the last two games with a lower-body issue but he'll be back on Seattle's top line Monday. The 29-year-old has 17 points this season, including 12 in his last 12 games.
NBA
Fort Morgan Times

Avalanche scores four special-teams goals to down Flyers 7-5

PHILADELPHIA — Three power-play goals and a shorthanded tally were required for the Avalanche to pull out a victory in its second consecutive 10-goal-plus shootout Monday night. Colorado, which leads the NHL in scoring at 4.00 goals per game, reached its average in the first period against the struggling Philadelphia...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: AV is gone, and NAK is back

The Colorado Avalanche are coming to the northeast to play the Philadelphia Flyers in the first of two inter-conference matchups during the 2021-22 season. With that comes the return of the young Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off of waivers in early November. It will be a big matchup for both teams in terms of the standings and emotions.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy