ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Returning to Denver

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Byram (head) has traveled back to Denver and will not be available for the Avs'...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Central Notes: Strome, Byram, Zuccarello

It wasn’t all that long ago that Blackhawks center Dylan Strome was viewed as a potential centerpiece player when he was drafted third overall by Arizona back in 2015. Even as recently as 2019-20 when he had a good season with Chicago, he still looked like a part of a longer-term core in Chicago. But since then, he has struggled mightily and it doesn’t appear as if other teams around the league believe he could rebound as Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports (subscription link) that they haven’t been able to get a team to meet their asking price of a mid-round draft pick for Strome’s services. The 24-year-old has just a goal and two assists this season in 12 games while being a frequent healthy scratch. His AAV of $3MM is problematic while a $3.6MM qualifying offer looms large as well. If a mid-round pick isn’t feasible, it appears that interim GM Kyle Davidson will need to consider some retention to try to find a new place for Strome to play.
NHL
markerzone.com

INJURY TROUBLES CONTINUE FOR COLORADO'S BOWEN BYRAM

Despite being just 20 years old, Colorado Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram has had some serious injury troubles in his career. Recently, an article published by The Athletic said that Byram believed he may have to retire this offseason due to lingering concussion issues. Thankfully, he was able to recover and joined the team for training camp. He has been excellent when healthy this regular season with five goals and nine points in 13 games. However, he was forced to miss time earlier this season with a head injury, and according to Avalanche reporter Adrian Dater he is now sidelined again with yet another head-related injury.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Kadri, Makar, Byram out for Avalanche on Saturday vs. Senators

The Colorado Avalanche won't have forward Nazem Kadri and defenceman Cale Makar and Bowen Byram for Saturday's game in Ottawa against the Senators. Makar is out with an upper-body injury, while coach Jared Bednar said Kadri was hurt in Montreal against the Canadiens on Thursday. Byram (upper body) also missed...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowen Byram
NHL

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Dealing with illness

Nichushkin is under the weather but tested negative for COVID-19, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin has been nearly unstoppable of late, as he has garnered five goals, two assists and 14 shots in his last eight contests. If the winger misses out, the Avs could find themselves once again deploying seven defensemen with Kurtis MacDermid playing in a forward role. Several candidates could be in line to replace Niuchushkin in a top-six role, including Logan O'Connor and Tyson Jost.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Garners two assists

Landeskog produced a pair of assists and 17 PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Landeskog set up a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal in the first period and Bowen Byram's even-strength marker in the second. Later in the middle frame, Landeskog stood up for teammate Mikko Rantanen, fighting Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm. In the fracas, Landeskog also earned a roughing minor and a 10-minute misconduct. The Avalanche's captain can make an impact with points and fists alike -- he's up to 20 points, 31 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-13 rating through 16 contests this year.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#The Athletic
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Ruled out indefinitely

Murray (lower body) will be sidelined indefinitely according to coach Jared Bednar, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Considering Murray has tallied just four points in 17 games this season, his extended absence may go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy players. Still, with the defender unavailable, Kurtis MacDermid may be tasked with playing additional minutes in a defensive role. Given his anticipated absence, Murray will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Facing Predators

Johansson will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Nashville, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. Johansson was excellent in his last start Wednesday against Anaheim, turning aside 19 of 20 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 26-year-old goaltender will try to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 2.90 goals per game on the road this year, 15th in the NHL.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Lines and D pairs for Avs against Predators: Bo Byram returns

The Avalanche did not have a morning skate today, having arrived in the wee hours from Dallas, where their six-game winning streak was snapped last night in a desultory 3-1 loss. But this is a new day, Matt Duchene and the Nashville Predators are in town and Bo Byram will return to the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Distributes three assists

Makar registered three assists, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Makar had a hand in the Avalanche's first three goals of the game -- two on the power play from Mikko Rantanen and an even-strength marker by Bowen Byram. The 23-year-old Makar saw his five-game goal streak end, but he didn't let it go quietly. He's up to an impressive 20 points (eight on the power play), 48 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 16 contests. With points in seven of the last eight games, Makar has kicked things up a notch in November.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Slides pair of helpers

Kadri logged two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Kadri became the fourth player in the league this season to reach the 20-assist mark with his performance Saturday. His 10-game point streak ended Friday versus the Stars, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. For the season, Kadri has 27 points, 56 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 18 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Slings helper

Johnson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Johnson has collected a goal and three assists in his last seven games. The veteran defenseman logged 20:12 of ice time Saturday after Ryan Murray left the game with a lower-body injury. Through 18 outings overall, Johnson has seven points, a plus-9 rating, 37 shots on net, 38 hits and 34 blocks. The well-rounded non-scoring production could be useful in deep fantasy formats.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Gamble on Nichushkin Is Paying Dividends

In nine games this season, Colorado Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin has five goals, four assists, and a plus/minus of plus-9. It’s the most productive nine-game stretch of Nichushkin’s career since he had 10 points and a plus-11 in December 2013, his rookie season. And it is by far the best start to a season Nichushkin has had since joining the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Traveling with team

Francouz (ankle) will join the Avs for their five-game road trip starting Wednesday in Toronto, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Francouz will face an uphill battle to get any game action even once cleared to play, as Darcy Kuemper figures to remain the No. 1 option. For his part, Francouz should compete with Jonas Johansson for the backup role, though coach Jared Bednar indicated the team could carry all three netminders.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Nets goal Saturday

Jost scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Jost added an insurance tally late in the third period, which was just his second goal of the year. The 23-year-old is up to six points, 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 contests this year. Those numbers aren't going to interest many fantasy managers, nor will they earn him a promotion out of the bottom six.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Scratched from start

Kuemper (upper body) has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Jonas Johansson will instead make the start Wednesday. Justus Annunen was called up from AHL Colorado and is expected to join the Avalanche, although it's unclear if he'll be available to back up Johansson during the game. Considering Kuemper won't dress for Wednesday's game, he's likely doubtful for Thursday versus the Canadiens.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Will play Wednesday

MacKinnon (lower body), as expected, will be back in action versus Toronto on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon -- who returns from an eight-game absence -- was stuck in a five-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, though he picked up five helpers over that stretch. MacKinnon will rejoin the first line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit. With 10 points in eight contests, MacKinnon should continue to provide elite-level fantasy value now that he's been cleared to return.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy