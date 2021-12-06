Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Returning to Denver

Makar registered three assists, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Makar had a hand in the Avalanche's first three goals of the game -- two on the power play from Mikko Rantanen and an even-strength marker by Bowen Byram. The 23-year-old Makar saw his five-game goal streak end, but he didn't let it go quietly. He's up to an impressive 20 points (eight on the power play), 48 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 16 contests. With points in seven of the last eight games, Makar has kicked things up a notch in November.
