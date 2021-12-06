ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

 6 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asia stock markets followed...

AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
Times Daily

Europe shares, US futures higher as omicron virus fear eases

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks and oil prices rebounded and Wall Street was poised to open higher Monday even as Asian markets fell further, with investors weighing the new coronavirus variant, omicron, that is being found in more countries and prompting some governments to reimpose travel controls. Support local journalism...
actionforex.com

Wall Street Rebounds as Omicron Fears Ease

Wall Street looks set to claw back some of Friday’s losses as Omicron fears ease. US stocks are set to open firmly higher, rebounding from Friday’s selloff but by no means making up all of the losses. The WHO warned over the weekend that the new covid variant Omicron is a significant development. However, they added that it is too soon to say whether it is more deadly that Delta. So far, on the ground evidence from South Africa suggests that the strain is more contagious but less severe. The bottom line is it is too soon to tell.
STOCKS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Time is investors' greatest ally -- but it also doesn't hurt if you own cutting-edge stocks. These innovators are growing quickly, yet they remain incredible bargains. If there's a lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the importance of being patient. Despite the broad-based S&P 500 enduring 38 double-digit percentage corrections since the beginning of 1950, each and every one of these declines was eventually erased by a bull market rally. With time as their ally, investors give themselves an excellent opportunity to build wealth.
STOCKS
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
