Intercontinental Exchange names new NYSE president to replace Cunningham

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.5%) revamps its leadership ranks, including naming a new president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Stacey Cunningham enters a "new chapter in her career." Lynn Martin, who's currently president of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services, will become the new president of the...

seekingalpha.com

