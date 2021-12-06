ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc tumbles as DIDI delisting hammers Chinese ADRs

By Stocks Reporter
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYSE:NIO fell by 11.19% during Friday’s trading session. Chinese ride-hailing giant DIDI plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The EV sector continued to get pummeled to close the trading week. NYSE:NIO closed out a nightmare week on the markets, as the Chinese EV maker saw its...

#Chinese Government#Nio Stock Forecast#Nio Inc#Ev#Dow Jones#Ccp#Li#Tsla#Lucid Group#Rivn
