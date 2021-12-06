NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc tumbles as DIDI delisting hammers Chinese ADRs

NIO is one of the top premium EV manufacturers in the world. Now, does William Li look like someone who wants to have his company's shares delisted from the NYSE? No, I don't think so. Controversy has immersed NIO Inc. (NIO) and most other Chinese companies this year. Despite putting up stellar growth numbers, NIO's stock price has deflated by about 50% from its all-time high achieved earlier in the year. Right now, NIO trades at around five times next year's sales estimates, which is substantially lower than its direct competitors (other premium EV manufacturers). NIO also has the added advantage of conducting business in its domestic market. Moreover, the fear of delisting seems highly overblown and is a prime reason why NIO trades at such a deep discount. Ultimately, NIO's growth will likely exceed estimates, and the company's share price should move substantially higher in future years.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO