Last Friday, 12 Quality Assurance testers at Raven Software (Call of Duty: Warzone) were informed that they would soon be out of a job. The layoffs were unexpected, and everyone who was let go was in “good standing,” meaning they had not underperformed or committed any firable offense. The remaining QA testers are now unsure about their future employment status, as Activision has indicated that more cuts are coming. In protest, a group of Raven Software employees (made up of QA testers and others who support them) staged a walkout today.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO