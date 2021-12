Bitcoin has been in the news of late following the short-lived price crash. The crash brought the top coin’s price down to the $40k range before the bulls re-charged to take it back up to the usual $50k range. Since then, the coin has been swinging between $48k and a little over $50k. The crash brought some other issues, the most notable of which was the significant fall in BTC’s network hash rate. Basically, that’s to say that the processing power of the Bitcoin network was adversely affected.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO