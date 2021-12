U.S. stock futures reversed higher and pointed to gains for a third day on Wednesday after Pfizer said three doses of its vaccine are effective at neutralizing the omicron variant. The Dow on Tuesday rallied 492 points or 1.4%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which both had their best days since March, jumped 2% and 3%, respectively. This week's gains put all three stock benchmarks back within striking distance of their November record closes. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO