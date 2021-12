Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is not playing a game, or is it? After leading the pupcoin charge through the latter half of 2021, the SHIB token is a lot higher in value than it was at the beginning of the year. Yet, the crypto needs something to spice things up and remain both trendy and on-brand. Investors are pleased to see the SHIB crypto will be able to retain that balance; a Shiba Inu Oshiverse announcement today shows the token is not just another pupcoin but a metaverse play as well.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO