White Students Have An Advantage In College Admissions, Says New Survey

By Susan Adams
Forbes
 6 days ago
More than two-thirds of white high school students say they rely on family and friends for help with college admissions. By contrast, only 38% of Black students say their families give them admissions advice. Many American appear to think that Black students benefit from college admissions offices that want...

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

