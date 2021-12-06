White Students Have An Advantage In College Admissions, Says New Survey

This month, the University of California system had decided to chuck standardized tests from its admissions process, for good. This is a long time in the making, as UC has had a tortured relationship with the SAT for decades: The New York Times first carried a headline saying the system was looking to abandon the test in 2001. At that time, UC’s then-president didn’t trust the SAT to be a true measure of intelligence; the concerns being voiced led to further discussions on whether the exam served as an admission barrier to students who come from low-income backgrounds or were first-generation students from underrepresented demographics. Now, UC has said it’s getting rid of standardized tests for the sake of equity, to open up its most elite state colleges to more kids from different backgrounds. Not only has the debate has become nastier, but the next steps are also of concern: One of the country’s largest university systems is trashing the SAT, but is what’s replacing it any better? On Monday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Teresa Watanabe, who covers higher education for the L.A. Times, about who really benefits from trashing the SAT. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO