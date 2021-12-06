ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

17 COVID Cases Detected on Cruise Ship Docked in New Orleans

By Justin Rohrlich
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least 17 people aboard a Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 before disembarking in New Orleans on Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced. The...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

Fauci: Omicron ‘Almost Certainly’ No More Severe Than Delta

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is feeling mildly optimistic about the Omicron coronavirus variant. On Tuesday, he told AFP News Agency that early reports indicate that the new variant, which was first reported in November out of South Africa, is “almost certainly” no more severe than the Delta strain. Though the variant is still very transmissible—perhaps more transmissible than Delta—it doesn’t seem as likely to cause severe illness. Fauci stressed that though it was too soon to reach firm conclusions, he isn’t anticipating a “worst case scenario.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New Version of the Omicron Variant Is a Sneaky Little Bastard

There’s a new form of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus—one that experts say is hard to distinguish from the Delta variant using standard polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests. The appearance of this sneaky “BA.2” subvariant—“sublineage,” is the scientific term—is the latest development in the still-developing crisis...
SCIENCE
Nearly 70 ICU Nurses, Doctors Test Positive for COVID After Christmas Party

When dozens of Spanish nurses and doctors gathered to celebrate the holiday season earlier this month, they probably didn’t intend to spread anything more than Christmas cheer. But 68 of the 173 intensive care nurses and doctors attending a Dec. 1 Christmas party came away positive for the coronavirus, according to Spanish authorities. The University Regional Hospital in Malaga nurses and doctors are now isolating, health officials said Monday. All who contracted COVID-19 had had antigen tests or booster vaccinations and are showing only mild symptoms. A spokesperson suggested the source of the viral spread might alternatively have been a large holiday meal that had been hosted for the hospital’s staff. Andalusian authorities have recommended other public and private hospital staff steer clear of Christmas parties for the foreseeable future, as Spain identified its seventh case of the virus’ Omicron variant on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
