Girard, PA

Historic cannon in downtown Girard destroyed by car

By Brent Clapper, Tyler Youschak, Anna Ashcraft
 2 days ago

A downtown Girard historic marker is destroyed after getting hit by a car.

This happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on Main Street where two historic cannons stand. A car crashed into one of them, breaking it into multiple pieces.

The car was also damaged.

According to our crew on scene, they did see someone being handcuffed and put in the back of a police car.

However this isn’t the first time one of the cannons have been damaged…

In the summer of 2018 , another car crashed into one of the structures during a police chase. It was then repaired at the Burton Funeral Home on West Ridge Road.

The cannon is one of two that are placed near the base of the Civil War statue in Girard.

Police are continuing their investigation. We will have more on the details of what happened Monday night on JET 24 and FOX 66.

Comments / 6

RADIO SPOT ●
2d ago

It Was Only A Matter Of Time, You Do Not Put A Median In The Middle Of A Major Road. And They All Want Roundabouts....Brilliant Design.

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
