UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl from Milton found

MILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help locating Gemenis Martinez. The 13-year-old has been missing since Saturday, December 4. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said as of 3:45 p.m. Monday, Martinez had been found

New York kids in foster care could almost fill Times Union Center
