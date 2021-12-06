UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl from Milton found
MILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was asking for help locating Gemenis Martinez. The 13-year-old has been missing since Saturday, December 4. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said as of 3:45 p.m. Monday, Martinez had been found
