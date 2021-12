New COVID-19 variant, “Omicron,” poses a “very high risk” globally according to the World Health Organization (WHO). On Monday, the WHO has warned that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus, named “Omicron,” poses a new global risk as there is not a lot of information on the variant yet. It is unknown whether this new, highly mutated variant is more aggressive than the previous ones; however, many believe that this will be the case given that the Alpha variant was more contagious than its predecessor, the “original” COVID-19, while its successor, the Delta variant, was even more contagious.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO