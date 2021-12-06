ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Expanding Lamb’s Presence in the Retail Sector

southeastagnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lamb industry continues its efforts to grow its products in the retail sector, after a...

southeastagnet.com

wraltechwire.com

More RTP growth: Biotech services firm Mispro is expanding its presence

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Quebec-based Mispro Biotech Services is increasing its presence in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. The preclinical services company has announced that it will open a new full-service vivarium in early 2022 to meet the demand from North Carolina’s globally recognized biopharma and life sciences research community. Vivariums are used for raising and keeping animals for observation or early-stage research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

4 Funds to Buy as US Manufacturing Sector Continues to Expand

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in November despite acute labor and supply-chain constraints. The trajectory for the American manufacturing space in 2022 is positive, continuing the recovery trend and momentum gained in 2021, thanks to vaccine rollout and high demand. Industrial production and capacity utilization have been substantially higher and surpassed pre-pandemic levels midyear.
ECONOMY
southeastagnet.com

AEM Reports Optimism for Construction and Ag in 2022

While the U.S. and global economies have continued to grow, the pace has slowed over the second half of 2021. But in the construction and agriculture equipment industries, stronger-than-expected growth this year has many manufacturers feeling optimistic about 2022. According to results from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) fall...
INDUSTRY
ncbiotech.org

Mispro to Expand Presence in RTP With New Preclinical Research Facility

Quebec-based Mispro Biotech Services is increasing its presence in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. The preclinical services company has announced that it will open a new full-service vivarium in early 2022 to meet the demand from North Carolina’s globally recognized biopharma and life sciences research community. Vivariums are used for raising and keeping animals for observation or early-stage research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Retail sector loses 20,000 jobs in November

The U.S. government's November jobs report showed that the retail sector lost 20,000 jobs last month, after the sector had gained 91,000 jobs in the previous two months. The sector's job losses come as the overall report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by just 210,000 in November, well below expectations of 573,000 new jobs. The retail sector's job losses included a declines of 20,000 jobs in general merchandise stores; 18,000 jobs in clothing and clothing accessories stores; and 9,000 jobs in sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores. That was partially offset by increases of 9,000 jobs in food and beverage stores and of 7,000 jobs in building material and garden supply stores. In November 2020, retail employment fell by 35,000, and in November 2019 retail employment increased by 2,000. Retail trade employment is now 176,000 less than it was in pre-pandemic February 2020. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF , which was little changed in premarket trading Friday, has rocketed 130% since the end of February 2020 while the S&P 500 has climbed 55%.
RETAIL
prweek.com

Florida Department of Citrus appoints agency to expand UK presence

Spider adds the Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC) – an executive agency of the Florida government that oversees the marketing, research and regulation of the Florida citrus industry – to its roster of food and drink clients, which includes Peperami, Itsu and Merchant Gourmet. Spider will help develop and run...
FOOD & DRINKS
talkbusiness.net

Manufacturing sector expanded more quickly in November

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector increased at a faster rate in November, from October, as pandemic-related issues continued to limit production growth, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The ISM released Wednesday (Dec. 1) the Manufacturing ISM Report on Business that shows the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)...
INDUSTRY
helpnetsecurity.com

8×8 acquires Fuze to expand enterprise customer base and global presence

8×8 announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fuze for approximately $250 million in stock and cash. The acquisition will accelerate 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) innovation and expand 8×8’s enterprise customer base and global presence. The transaction is expected to close during 8×8’s fourth fiscal quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
verdictfoodservice.com

Starbucks to expand presence in Brazil with eight new stores

Coffeehouse chain Starbucks has announced plans to open a total of eight new stores in Brazil as part of its plans to expand its footprint in the country. The eight locations will be opened by SouthRock, the licenced operator of Starbucks stores in the country, in the state of Minas Gerais.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Chart talk: Will eBay be tempted by big slump in resale retail sector?

ThredUp (TDUP -10.2%), RealReal (REAL -6.3%), Stitch Fix (SFIX -6.8%), Rent the Runway (RENT -6.3%) and Poshmark (POSH -8.2%) are all down sharply on the day. The big drops for the resale retailers coincides with execs maintaining that their companies can hold up in the inflationary backdrop. "While many retailers have been forced to raise prices due to inflation or supply chain pressure, we do not have the same level of exposure," notes ThredUp CEO James Reinhart.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Citi thinks the off-price retail sector could outperform next year

Citi likes the off-price retail sector into a year that could have many curveballs with supply chain and inflationary pressures. The sector is noted to outperform during periods of high uncertainty like 2022 might feature. The firm upgrades both TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Buy ratings and...
RETAIL
southeastagnet.com

Dairy Industry Commends House Passage of Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The U.S. House of Representatives did pass the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA) this week on an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 364 – 60. The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) issued a release noting their proactive efforts throughout the year helped to lead efforts to alleviate dairy supply chain disruptions, and passage of this bill took a significant step forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
southeastagnet.com

China’s Demand for U.S. Beef Complements Well-Established Markets

With market access improvements secured through the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, U.S. beef exports to China gained significant traction for the first time in 2020. And according to a story from Joe Schuele with the U.S. Meat Export Federation, they have surged this year.
AGRICULTURE
tucson.com

Tech giant Leonardo to expand Tucson-area presence with new laser plant

Italian aerospace and defense giant Leonardo is expanding its presence in metro Tucson with a new laser manufacturing plant that will add 170 jobs to its local payroll. Leonardo Electronics US Inc., a provider of advanced technologies for defense, security, medical and industrial applications, said is has purchased 12 acres in Oro Valley’s Innovation Park and plans to begin construction of a new semiconductor laser manufacturing facility on the site at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
Investor's Business Daily

Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Is Expanding, But What Will Sector Do In 2022?

There is a new mining boom, this time well north of California's gold country and it doesn't involve pickaxes. Canadian cryptocurrency miner Hut 8 Mining (HUT) is unearthing a digital lode, and the main focus for Hut 8 stock lies squarely on Bitcoin. Hut 8 mines Bitcoin as well as some Ethereum virtual currency…
MARKETS
Reuters

Japan's service sector activity expands at fastest pace in 2 years

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in November on a jump in new business, signalling stronger consumer confidence as the coronavirus pandemic subsided. The world’s third-largest economy has lagged other advanced nations in its recovery from the pandemic’s hit...
ECONOMY
missouribusinessalert.com

Cannabis company C3 Industries expanding Missouri presence with St. Louis facility

Michigan-based C3 Industries is expanding its cannabis footprint in Missouri. St. Louis will soon be home to a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing facility operated by the company, which will pump out edibles of the Kiva Confections brand, according to a C3 news release. Kiva focuses on cannabis-infused sweets, including gummies, bars, chocolates...

