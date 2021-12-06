ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Tickets on presale now for the first-ever Lake George Ice Castles attraction

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdKMk_0dFQ8Dfr00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Although prime festival season is long since over, there’s plenty of work going on at Charles R. Wood Park. There’s a castle being built, with thrones, towers and everything else one would come to expect. The twist: It’s all made of ice.

Tickets went on presale this week for the Lake George Ice Castles installation, a frozen castle that visitors can come and explore starting in early January. The castle is being built with slides, crawl spaces, fountains and photo opportunities, all completely rendered out of ice.

North Country Report: Glens Falls lights up a tree full of holiday tradition

Those who want to come and explore a fortress of frost with their family can reserve tickets until Dec. 12. Ticket purchases are good for any age, time or date. After next weekend, more tickets will be available online about a week before the castle opens up in early January.

The addition of Ice Castles to Lake George’s winter roster was announced back in October . Ice Castles builds winter creations in five states, including New York, New Hampshire, Utah, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Warren Co. proposes ban on sale of fireworks, seeks public input

Tickets will be priced at $16 for kids, and $28 for adults.

Members of the Ice Castles team will build the structure out of between 5,000 and 12,000 icicles, harvested and sculpted by hand. Charles R. Wood Park is an ideal home for the castle. A big priority for Ice Castles is ensuring that their creations will be able to run off safely into a water body once they melt in the spring. The shore of Lake George can be seen from the park.

With fewer plow drivers but plenty of salt, North Country roads prepping for winter

Previously, the park was host to Christkindlmarkt, a European-style Christmas festival, in early December 2019. This year, that festival was held over the weekend at City Park in Glens Falls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

A year of experiences

Supply chain issues are making this holiday shopping season even more stressful, but what if we could remember a lesson from Dr. Seuss: maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. A local woman shared with NEWS10's Lydia Kulbida how you can make the holidays mean a little bit more.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
Lake George, NY
Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Utah State
City
Lake George, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID-19 update for December 8th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.     “Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy