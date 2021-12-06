Tickets on presale now for the first-ever Lake George Ice Castles attraction

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Although prime festival season is long since over, there’s plenty of work going on at Charles R. Wood Park. There’s a castle being built, with thrones, towers and everything else one would come to expect. The twist: It’s all made of ice.

Tickets went on presale this week for the Lake George Ice Castles installation, a frozen castle that visitors can come and explore starting in early January. The castle is being built with slides, crawl spaces, fountains and photo opportunities, all completely rendered out of ice.

Those who want to come and explore a fortress of frost with their family can reserve tickets until Dec. 12. Ticket purchases are good for any age, time or date. After next weekend, more tickets will be available online about a week before the castle opens up in early January.

The addition of Ice Castles to Lake George’s winter roster was announced back in October . Ice Castles builds winter creations in five states, including New York, New Hampshire, Utah, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Tickets will be priced at $16 for kids, and $28 for adults.

Members of the Ice Castles team will build the structure out of between 5,000 and 12,000 icicles, harvested and sculpted by hand. Charles R. Wood Park is an ideal home for the castle. A big priority for Ice Castles is ensuring that their creations will be able to run off safely into a water body once they melt in the spring. The shore of Lake George can be seen from the park.

Previously, the park was host to Christkindlmarkt, a European-style Christmas festival, in early December 2019. This year, that festival was held over the weekend at City Park in Glens Falls.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.