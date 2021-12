Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins had seemingly become an inseparable team. The two had made a pair of Wonder Woman movies together and in addition to planning to make a third film in that franchise, the pair were also set to team for a new movie about the life of Cleopatra. But now Gal Gadot will have to get used to working with a new director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland is now set to take over directing duties on the film now that Patty Jenkins has decided not to direct the movie.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO