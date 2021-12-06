ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois gas prices inch down over the week

wjbc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – Gas prices in Illinois are down three cents this week, averaging $3.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. According to GasBuddy price reports,...

www.wjbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Why Gas Prices Are Finally About to Come Down

At long last, gas prices are primed to plunge — and beyond the typical dip at this time of year. According to AAA, the average gas price today is about $3.38 per gallon of regular, which is considerably high but down 2 cents from last month. At this time last year, gas prices were about $1.25 cheaper. Analysis from GasBuddy, which pulls pricing data from more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide, shows that gas prices have fallen for the third consecutive week, indicating that prices are at least trending in the right direction for drivers.
TRAFFIC
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down again this week: Trend to continue through holidays?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.24/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Gas prices in Virginia are 5.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
TRAFFIC
wsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices down slightly

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia gas prices are down 3-cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.24/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 4,000 stations in Virginia. Thanks to the last couple weeks, we are paying five cents less than a month ago, but prices are still...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Bloomington, IL
New Castle News

Gas prices down a penny in city, western Pennsyvlania

Gas prices are down a penny in the city and region this week. City drivers are seeing an increase in the price of a gallon of gas to an average of $3.52, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.57, while the national average is down a penny to $3.39.
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Down Two Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down two-cents from a week ago, and is a $1.13 higher than a year ago. The national average is $3.38. Gas supply is tight and demand is high, but crude prices are down ever since the news broke about the omicron variant. The average price at the pump in San Antonio is $2.82.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Omicron
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Dip In New Jersey, Drop Across Nation At Large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and dropped further around the country as a whole amid a decline in oil prices, analysts say. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.33, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.15 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say crude oil prices, after declining to nearly $65 per barrel amid fears of an economic slowdown due to the new COVID variant, rebounded above $70 per barrel last week, likely steadying the recent drop in gas prices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
miamitimesonline.com

Florida gas prices on their way down

It’s not your imagination: Gas prices are shrinking in Miami. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), in the last week, the price of regular unleaded gas fell by .03 cents per gallon locally, to $3.31. For comparison, the national average is $3.36 per gallon and Broward County drivers are paying $3.35 per gallon of regular unleaded.
FLORIDA STATE
wjbc.com

U of I Flash index remains above the break-even mark

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ economic performance continues. A monthly reading of the state’s activity, the Flash index, is up a tick from 105.4 to 105.5 as of the first of December. The index, authored by University of Illinois economics professor Fred Giertz, considers consumer spending, corporate earnings, and personal income. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in America

Home prices surged 14.6% in April, the largest increase in more than three decades, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller property value index. It was the 11th straight month home prices had increased. The increase was partly the result of Americans seeking to move after experiencing the COVID-19 lockdowns.  However, there are some parts of […]
REAL ESTATE
wjbc.com

Report: Georgia beats out Texas & Arizona in Rivian Automotive sweepstakes

NORMAL-Rivian Automotive, making electric vehicles in Normal, has picked Georgia as the site of its second factory, according to a published report. Bloomberg reported Friday that Rivian is planning to announce it has chosen Georgia to build EVs and batteries, citing people familiar with the site selection process who don’t want to be identified until there’s a public announcement.
NORMAL, IL
wjbc.com

“Now Hiring” signs are still all around

SPRINGFIELD – Here’s a twist on the “labor shortage” story. A recent report showed a sixteen percent jump in costs related to hiring people and other HR-related matters. And that’s if you can find people to hire. Illinois Manufacturers’ Association president and CEO Mark Denzler says there’s more to manufacturing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois gas prices inch up over the past week

BLOOMINGTON – Gas prices in the state are up two cents in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices in Illinois are a penny higher than a month ago and stand $1.38 higher than a year ago. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Killeen Daily Herald

Gas prices down from last week

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.93 on Saturday, which is 4 cents lower than last week’s average and $1.15 more than it was this time last year, according to AAA. Here’s a look at the local, state and national...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy