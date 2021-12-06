Bald eagles at Mentor Marsh building new nest

Bald eagles at the Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve are building a new nest as the birds prepare for the upcoming nesting season.

The eagles had previously nested slightly south of the new location, but are working on the new nest in a tall oak tree at the southern end of Shipman Pond, Mentor Marsh said.

While the nest will be new to the eagles, it was previously a raptor nest, but it has not been occupied by another bird for years, according to Mentor Marsh.

Visitors noticed the nest growing larger with new sticks, and Cleveland Museum of Natural History volunteer Nan Patrick captured images of the eagles building the nest on Friday.

The female eagle was observed inside the new nest, moving sticks around and working on the build.

Visitors of Mentor Marsh can observe the new nest from the Shipman Pond Bridge on Headlands Road from state Route 44. Mentor Marsh asks visitors not to park along the roadways to view.

There are designated trails that can be hiked throughout the preserve, but many are currently muddy.

Mentor Marsh, one of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's natural areas, has its trails open dawn to dusk every day for foot traffic only. Pets are not allowed at the preserve.

