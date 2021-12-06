ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash Takes On Amazon, Walmart With Quick-Service Plan in NYC

By Dan Weil
 2 days ago
DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash, Inc. Class A Report announced 10- to 15-minute delivery service in New York City, as it seeks to compete with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, and big grocery chains.

“Today, we are excited to announce new, direct-to-your-door grocery and convenience offerings for New Yorkers, with ultra-fast grocery deliveries from DashMart locations,” the company said in a statement.

“To start, deliveries in 10-15-minutes will be offered from a DashMart location in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, with more locations coming over the next few months in New York and other cities.

“In addition to expanding access to groceries and other essentials for New Yorkers, we are helping local merchants, especially women- and people of color-owned businesses, extend their reach by connecting them with new customers.

“And we’re bringing hundreds of bodegas and other local retailers online through our Marketplace, with a commitment to helping them offer ultra-fast deliveries from their own stores.

DoorDash also is looking to hire its own delivery staff, rather than relying exclusively on freelancers.

“With the introduction of DashCorps, a DoorDash company that is redefining logistics and management services, anyone looking for full- and part-time employment now has the opportunity to deliver from and work in our DashMarts, creating more choices for those looking for earning opportunities in New York,” the company said.

The news didn’t appear to have much impact on DoorDash shares, which recently traded at $163.14, up 3.4%. That outpaced the 2.6% gain for the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks.

DoorDash has soared 56% from its Dec. 8, 2020, initial public offering price of $102.

