ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Patriots vs. Bills impacts the AFC playoff picture

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE0UH_0dFQ7Vzo00

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are playing for enormous playoff consequences on Monday night for Week 13. The Patriots will finish either first in the AFC or fifth. The Bills, meanwhile, can finish either at second in the AFC or seventh.

If the Patriots win, they advance to 9-4 and stay at No. 1 in the AFC, where they’re already sitting after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday. In that scenario, the Bills would fall to 7-5 and land in the seventh seed, still holding a projected playoff berth.

If the Bills won, they would advance to 8-4 and the second spot in the AFC standings. The Patriots, meanwhile, would drop to 8-5 and fall behind four teams that are 8-4. New England would also lose the top spot in the AFC East.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts

It’s clear how important this week’s game will be. If the Patriots lose, they increase the importance of the two teams’ matchup in Week 15 at Gillette Stadium. If the Patriots win, they’d take a huge step toward the top seed.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here's what Patriots' AFC East title chances would be with win vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in the drivers seat in the race for the AFC East title, but there is still plenty of work to be done. The Patriots lead the rival Buffalo Bills by a half-game in the division standings. New England is 8-4 after beating the Tennessee Titans 36-13 in Week 12, while Buffalo is at 7-4 following a Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
NESN

What Ravens’ Win Over Browns Means For Patriots In AFC Playoff Race

The New England Patriots will enter Week 13 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. A Baltimore loss Sunday night would have vaulted New England into the conference’s top spot, but the Ravens survived four Lamar Jackson interceptions to defeat the Cleveland Browns 16-10. The Patriots took down the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#The New England Patriots#Afc East#American Football#Afc#The Buffalo Bills
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills preview: AFC East supremacy is on the line in Week 13

After two decades of being dominated by the New England Patriots, the AFC East saw a new king emerge in 2020: the Buffalo Bills took the division crown in convincing fashion, beating the Patriots twice and advancing all the way to the conference title game after going 13-3 during the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

NFL playoff picture: Updated NFC, AFC standings through Week 12 | Patriots, Ravens, Cardinals, Packers in mix for 1st-round bye

It’s that time of year. Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Christmas is on the horizon. The NFL playoffs are just weeks away. With every passing week (and every NFL game), the calculus changes. Tiebreaker scenarios that we cling to are flipped on their head. Wins become losses for bad teams. Losses become wins for good (and lucky) teams.
NFL
Times Union

Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch and stream online

The New England Patriots have been a thorn in the proverbial side of the Buffalo Bills for all of the 21st Century, claiming six Super Bowl titles during the 2000s while the Bills have qualified for the playoffs only three times during that same time frame. But things appeared to...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills hold Wild Card spot following Week 13

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) won on Thursday to kick off the week for them around the AFC Playoff Picture. A bunch of big games resulted in Buffalo staying put in the standings, but improving their position nonetheless. The big game this week featured the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills stats: New England runs all over its AFC East rivals in Week 13

The New England Patriots survived a hostile environment to celebrate their seventh straight win. Going up against the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal AFC East matchup, the Patriots won 14-10 behind an impressive run-game outing and a defense successfully shutting down one of the most potent offenses in the game.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills Saturday injury report: New England lists eight as questionable for AFC East matchup

The New England Patriots have designated eight as questionable for Monday’s AFC East visit with the Buffalo Bills. Running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger do not reside among them while on the Covid-19 reserve list. But neither does linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who was removed from New England’s half of the injury report after previously being listed as limited due to an ankle ailment.
NFL
The Independent

Patriots out-run Bills in14-10 win in blustery conditions

Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.Defensive back Miles Bryant sealed the victory by batting down Josh Allen’s pass at the goal line with Buffalo facing fourth-and-14 at New England’s 18 with 1:55 remaining. The Patriots leaned heavily on their ground game out-gaining the Bills 229 to 99 in yards rushing, with the cold, windy snowy night negating Allen’s strong-armed passing attack.New England (9-4)...
NFL
FanSided

How will Patriots adjust vs Bills with Kyle Dugger now likely out?

At this point we’re not entirely sure, but the New England Patriots will likely be without safety Kyle Dugger on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Awful timing. Monumental loss. Dugger’s been a do-it-all Swiss Army knife safety in Bill Belichick’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy