ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric Car Conversions Are Going After The Wrong Cars

By José Rodríguez Jr.
Jalopnik
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe auto industry’s transition to electric is now a matter of “when” rather than “if,” which means millions of ICE cars will slowly become obsolete. This leads to the problem of what to do with those cars, prompting a cottage industry of EV conversion startups that claim to repurpose combustion powered...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Odessa American

Electric cars pose questions

With 44 percent of the oil pumped in West Texas and the nation being used to make gasoline and ethanol, will the advent of electrically powered vehicles put a crimp in the energy industry?. It’s a complex scenario that’ll play out on the world stage in coming decades, but Waco...
ODESSA, TX
US News and World Report

The Cheapest Electric Cars in 2021

Is There an Electric Car That Fits in Your Budget?. EVs are still more expensive than similar gas-powered cars, though prices are gradually moving toward parity. As many gas cars are becoming pricier, many electric cars have lower prices than they did in the recent past. If you factor in...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Classic Cars#Ice#Reuters#911s#Dutch#Evs
topgear.com

Europe's Car of the Year 2022 will probably be electric

The seven finalists for Car of the Year 2022 – aka European Car of the Year 2022 – have been unveiled. And six of them are fully electric, with the remaining contender a hybrid. Those EVs fall into two groups. Crossovers, with the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6 and Skoda...
CARS
The Guardian

Nissan to invest £13bn on speeding switch to electric cars

Nissan is to invest almost 2tn yen (£13.2bn) into vehicle electrification over the next five years, including a key role for its plant in Sunderland, in its battle with rival traditional carmakers and specialists such as Tesla. The Japanese car manufacturer, which launched one of the world’s first mass market...
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Tesla launches the Cyberquad, an electric car for children

Production of Tesla 's Cybertruck has been delayed until 2022, leaving its customers on hold. But in the meantime, the company brought out the Cyberwhistle , a whistle inspired by the vehicle, and now announced the sale of the Cyberquad , an ATV for kids. Lee: Tesla announces the launch...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Electric Car-Themed Playlists

Volkswagen Canada recently debuted its own version of Spotify Wrapped dubbed #ElectricWrapped, a playlist plugging its commitment to an electric future. The innovative marketing scheme is being debuted with a campaign called 'A Year in Electric' and features songs related to electric power. The genres range from hip-hop and pop to heavy metal and country.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
CleanTechnica

Teslas & Other Electric Cars Take Switzerland By Storm

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Whenever I travel from the US to Europe, I’m struck by the very different mix of cars on the road. In Switzerland, German and French brands dominate, and many models that are mainstays in the States are rare birds or non-existent here. Pickup trucks are rarely seen, except in the vicinity of farms.
CARS
UPI News

Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Electric vehicles are quiet enough to create a safety concern, particularly for visually impaired pedestrians, even with artificial sounds implemented, a study presented Tuesday during the Acoustical Society of America meeting in Seattle found. In the analysis, in which participants were asked to push a button...
CARS
Jalopnik

This Car Show Looks To The Future To Celebrate Electric Propulsion

The times they are a-changin’. There was a time not that long ago when emissions regulations were considered the downfall of automotive enthusiasm. After that fuel injection was considered the downfall of automotive enthusiasm. Now electrification is currently being demonized as the downfall of automotive enthusiasm. Every time the car...
CARS
Jalopnik

Check Out This Chart Showing The Most And Least Efficient Electric Cars

When talking about electric cars, most of the focus tends to be on range. And to a certain extent, that makes sense. A car that can go 300 miles without charging will probably be more convenient to own than one that only has 100 miles of range. But the other side of that coin is efficiency. Do you know which EV is going to make the most of the electricity you pay for? That’s a little more opaque.
CARS
Tree Hugger

Do Electric Cars Make Noise? EV Sounds Compared to Gas Cars

Electric vehicles are quiet. Electrons moving from a battery to a motor make no noise. Without an internal combustion engine, there is never the sound of valves knocking, gears grinding, fans whirring, or engines sputtering. The only sound an EV emits when idling is the quiet hum of the electric...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Top 10 best electric company cars

For the lowest possible tax bill, you need to choose an electric company car. When it comes to crunching the numbers and keeping both drivers and fleet managers happy, electric cars are company car kings. Thanks to a rock-bottom, blanket benefit-in-kind rating of just 1%, many of these machines can leave their users with an annual tax bill that’ll cost less than a tank of fuel in the average supermini.
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Here's What A Zero-Star Crash Test Of A New Car Looks Like

Pete Buttigieg sparred with Elon Musk, Ford is says it has a recycled ocean plastic first, and Renault. All that and more in The Morning Shift for December 8, 2021. 1st Gear: The Renault Zoe Is A Small Electric Car That Is Also Apparently Not All That Safe. Renault sells...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
insideevs.com

Electric Cars Dominate 2021 Top Gear Awards

Seven electric cars picked up prizes at this year’s Top Gear Awards, proving EVs are continuing to become more and more dominant. In comparison, just two all-electric vehicles received awards at the 2020 event. This year saw numerous electric winners in a wide variety of categories. Starting off, the Pininfarina...
CARS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Acoustic Tests of the Conspicuousness of an Electric Car

Electric transport does not have a motor, which means that it is practically inaudible when driving, and it is hardly noticeable, which increases the likelihood of collisions with other road users. According to European 138 UN Regulations, such vehicles must be equipped with a special sound warning system - AVAS,...
CARS
valleynewslive.com

How electric cars compare in the winter months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six months ago Joshua Wirth made the switch from his internal combustion engine minivan to an electric car. He said the fluctuating gas prices lead him to the decision. As gas prices have skyrocketed this fall, Wirth’s Tesla has saved him $1,400. As his...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy