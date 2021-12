Though you can, in this case, judge a band’s sound by the way they look (think Harley-riding-Vikings), the members of Black Label Society – Zakk Wylde (vocals/guitar), Dario Lorina (guitar), JD DeServio (bass), Jeff Fabb (drums) – are some of the most down-to-earth, fan-friendly artists around. In a recent phone call, Wylde tells me that the nightly meet-and-greet with the Black Label Society fan chapter in each city on tour is something the band enjoys. “Nobody has to force that on me,” he says in a rather thick Jersey accent.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO