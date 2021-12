Stocks had a monster comeback this past week, but what was becoming clear was that fewer stocks were leading the charge, especially in the NASDAQ Composite. The NASDAQ composite remained strong on an index level, but the percentage of stocks above their 50 and 200 day moving average was at 24% and 29%, respectively, very low levels. This tells us there were very few stocks participating in the NASDAQ rally.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO