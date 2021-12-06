Ian Mond Reviews People from My Neighbourhood by Hiromi Kawakami

The fantasy side of the October issue of Lightspeed brings us a novelette by PH Lee & Rachel Swirsky, continuing their Dusty Boots series of fairytale-style stories. ‘‘The Ash-Girl and the Salmon Prince’’ blends Cinderella tropes with The Fisherman and His Wife and a hint of Bluebeard. The ash-girl is so ignored by her parents in favor of her two beautiful sisters that when the father saves the life of a magic salmon, who requests a wife in order to grant them more wishes, they’re more than happy to send this youngest girl to him. Luckily she and the salmon are a wonderful match and live very happily together. Twice she starts to miss her family and decides to visit them, and both times her mother reminds us and her just what a horrible person she is. The salmon can barely imagine why his wife still cares for these people, but very much wants her to be happy. In the end there may be a way to fulfill everyone’s wishes, but can the mother bend so far? I’ve been enjoying all the Dusty Boots stories, and this is honestly less dark than some of the others. The flash piece is ‘‘The Right Dragon’’ by Coral Alejandra Moore. A blacksmith is deeply in love with Marisol, a woman who lost an arm and a sister to a dragon. The blacksmith follows her as she dispatches dragon after dragon, but apparently none were the right one. Lightspeed’s science fiction side has one of those delightful stories told in the form of corporate memos, “Memoranda from the End of the World” by Gene Doucette. This time an alien pathogen has gotten loose and we progress from “RE: YOUR COMPANY-ISSUED BREATHING APPARATUS” to “RE: SAYING GOODBYE TO OUR SOUTHWESTERN CORPORATE CAMPUS” to the Galactic Corporation at [Untranslatable] sending out messages such as “NOTICE OF IMPENDING FUMIGATION.”

