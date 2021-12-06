Ian Mond Reviews People from My Neighbourhood by Hiromi Kawakami

Greg Egan’s “Sleep and the Soul” (Asimov’s 9-10/21) is an intriguing piece presented as an alternate history where the Jonbar point is a biological change, not a historical one. Humans in this world do not need to sleep and, at least in the 19th-century US in which the story is set, sleep is regarded with horror because the loss of consciousness is presumed to imply that the person who goes to sleep has died and the person who wakes is soulless. (This is tied to Jesus surviving three days on the Cross without falling asleep.) The protagonist, Jesse, loses consciousness due to an accident at work and is buried, but wakes and is able to escape his grave. However, his fellow villagers, including his family, do not accept him as “real,” and he has to run away to New York, and take a false name, with only his fiancée believing in him. He is inevitably discovered, and he is left with a harsh choice – become a sort of sideshow attraction or join a movement that aims to fight the prejudice against those who do sleep. As ever, Egan’s logical working out of the consequences of his central idea is fascinating, and the story is involving, as Jesse’s movement is presented as a fairly open analog to the 19th-century abolitionist movements. Jesse’s story is not resolved here – either because the author felt the most crucial points already made, or because there will be sequels. (I would welcome such!)
Comments / 0