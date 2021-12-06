ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Mond Reviews People from My Neighbourhood by Hiromi Kawakami

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article Hiromi Kawakami (Granta Books 978-1-84627-699-6, £7.99, 121pp, tp) August 2020; as People from My Neighborhood (Soft Skull 978-1-59376-711-2, $15.95, 176pp, tp) November 2021. Hiro Kawakami’s new collection, People from My Neighborhood, isn’t my first exposure to her work. Several years back, I read Kawakami’s Akutagawa Prize-winning collection Record...

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
Rich Horton reviews Short Fiction: Asimov’s, Uncanny, and On Spec

Greg Egan’s “Sleep and the Soul” (Asimov’s 9-10/21) is an intriguing piece presented as an alternate history where the Jonbar point is a biological change, not a historical one. Humans in this world do not need to sleep and, at least in the 19th-century US in which the story is set, sleep is regarded with horror because the loss of consciousness is presumed to imply that the person who goes to sleep has died and the person who wakes is soulless. (This is tied to Jesus surviving three days on the Cross without falling asleep.) The protagonist, Jesse, loses consciousness due to an accident at work and is buried, but wakes and is able to escape his grave. However, his fellow villagers, including his family, do not accept him as “real,” and he has to run away to New York, and take a false name, with only his fiancée believing in him. He is inevitably discovered, and he is left with a harsh choice – become a sort of sideshow attraction or join a movement that aims to fight the prejudice against those who do sleep. As ever, Egan’s logical working out of the consequences of his central idea is fascinating, and the story is involving, as Jesse’s movement is presented as a fairly open analog to the 19th-century abolitionist movements. Jesse’s story is not resolved here – either because the author felt the most crucial points already made, or because there will be sequels. (I would welcome such!)
Colleen Mondor reviews Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury

Liselle Sambury (McElderry Books 978-1-53446-528-2, $19.99, 496pp, hc) June 2021. Cover by Thea Harvey. In an intoxicating blend of science fiction and fantasy, author Liselle Sambury has written in Blood Like Magic a novel that embraces technological advances while wholly immersing the text with magic. Set in Toronto in the year 2049, teenager Voya Thomas has at last experienced her Calling – the moment when one of her ancestors comes forward and gives her a challenge she must achieve in order to receive her power. It is both exciting and terrifying, and also pretty much unavoidable. (For those rare members of witch families who do not receive a Calling the life forward is, at best, one of endless humiliation among friends and family. Failing at a Calling leads basically to banishment.) Voya is nervous but ready, right up until she is visited by her ancestor, Mama Jova, and forced to witness her brutal murder as an enslaved person. It is after that horror that the ancestor issues her command: Voya must find and destroy her first love or every member of her family will be stripped of its magic.
Karen Burnham reviews Short Fiction: Lightspeed, Futures, Abyss & Apex, Lackington’s, and Speculative City

The fantasy side of the October issue of Lightspeed brings us a novelette by PH Lee & Rachel Swirsky, continuing their Dusty Boots series of fairytale-style stories. ‘‘The Ash-Girl and the Salmon Prince’’ blends Cinderella tropes with The Fisherman and His Wife and a hint of Bluebeard. The ash-girl is so ignored by her parents in favor of her two beautiful sisters that when the father saves the life of a magic salmon, who requests a wife in order to grant them more wishes, they’re more than happy to send this youngest girl to him. Luckily she and the salmon are a wonderful match and live very happily together. Twice she starts to miss her family and decides to visit them, and both times her mother reminds us and her just what a horrible person she is. The salmon can barely imagine why his wife still cares for these people, but very much wants her to be happy. In the end there may be a way to fulfill everyone’s wishes, but can the mother bend so far? I’ve been enjoying all the Dusty Boots stories, and this is honestly less dark than some of the others. The flash piece is ‘‘The Right Dragon’’ by Coral Alejandra Moore. A blacksmith is deeply in love with Marisol, a woman who lost an arm and a sister to a dragon. The blacksmith follows her as she dispatches dragon after dragon, but apparently none were the right one. Lightspeed’s science fiction side has one of those delightful stories told in the form of corporate memos, “Memoranda from the End of the World” by Gene Doucette. This time an alien pathogen has gotten loose and we progress from “RE: YOUR COMPANY-ISSUED BREATHING APPARATUS” to “RE: SAYING GOODBYE TO OUR SOUTHWESTERN CORPORATE CAMPUS” to the Galactic Corporation at [Untranslatable] sending out messages such as “NOTICE OF IMPENDING FUMIGATION.”
