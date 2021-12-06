ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight on: Gary Villarreal

Cover picture for the articleMy wife and I were extremely nervous about launching the Kickstarter during the pandemic. Too many uncertainties. So there were a lot of doubts about whether this was going to be a success. One of the highlights, though, was going through with it and having faith that everything was going to...

Colleen Mondor reviews Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury

Liselle Sambury (McElderry Books 978-1-53446-528-2, $19.99, 496pp, hc) June 2021. Cover by Thea Harvey. In an intoxicating blend of science fiction and fantasy, author Liselle Sambury has written in Blood Like Magic a novel that embraces technological advances while wholly immersing the text with magic. Set in Toronto in the year 2049, teenager Voya Thomas has at last experienced her Calling – the moment when one of her ancestors comes forward and gives her a challenge she must achieve in order to receive her power. It is both exciting and terrifying, and also pretty much unavoidable. (For those rare members of witch families who do not receive a Calling the life forward is, at best, one of endless humiliation among friends and family. Failing at a Calling leads basically to banishment.) Voya is nervous but ready, right up until she is visited by her ancestor, Mama Jova, and forced to witness her brutal murder as an enslaved person. It is after that horror that the ancestor issues her command: Voya must find and destroy her first love or every member of her family will be stripped of its magic.
Hairston to Co-Host Hugo Ceremony

DisCon III, the 79th World Science Fiction Convention, to be held December 15-19, 2021 in Washington DC, has announced that author Andrea Hairston will join Sheree Renée Thomas as co-host of the 2021 Hugo Awards Ceremony. Hairston replaces special guest Malka Older, who “had originally been scheduled to co-host, but...
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

Friends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness. “Grace is one of those things you can’t predict. It doesn’t just come, it shows up and blesses you,” Oprah Winfrey, a friend of Avant, told Variety during an emotional conversation this weekend. “That is how you always felt if you were in Jacquie Avant’s presence. She showed up and you were blessed.” As partner...
Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
Mystery Behind Greg Tate's Cause of Death: Famed Hip Hop Journalists Was 64

Greg Tate, a celebrated hip hop journalist and music critic, has passed away at the age of 67; a representative for his publisher Duke University Press confirms the tragic news. According to Pitchfork, the influential critic is known for his dedication and work in analyzing Black artistry and influence to...
'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
Ysabel Brown to Awful Father: Why Don't You Love Me?!?

For several months now, we've been documenting how miserable most of the Sister Wives appear to be on one of TLC's most successful reality shows. Meri Brown posts omininous memes and messages all the time, for example, and Christine Brown flat-out left spiritual husband Kody last month. But at least...
Photography Through The Pandemic – A Spotlight on the Artists: Pt 3

Welcome to part three of our Spotlight on the Artists. In each article I’ll be sharing five of our contributors with you, telling you a little bit about their work and where you can see more. And of course, encouraging you to support our kickstarter campaign to get the book made!
Lil Nas X Says Chloe Bailey 'Means the World to Me'

Lil Nas X is gushing over his relationship with Chloe Bailey!. The two were both in attendance at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch this past weekend, and she even took part in his star-studded TikTok video. In a recent interview, Lil Nas X shared what his relationship with Chloe means to...
Greg Tate (c. 1958–2021)

Cultural critic Greg Tate, whose incandescent and incisive writing, particularly on topics surrounding Black American culture, influenced a generation, died today of undisclosed causes at the age of sixty-four. The news was confirmed by his publisher, Duke University Press. A tremendously talented guitarist, he was additionally the founder of improv group Burnt Sugar and a cofounder of the Black Rock coalition. In prose that, as Hua Hsu wrote in the New Yorker in 2016 “throbbed like a party and chattered like a salon,” Tate astutely assessed Black art and music not within the framework of the white culture that appropriated and consumed it but in relation to the Black culture that spawned it. He saw and was a vocal critic of passive racism, a hidden and frequently unrecognized form of racism as injurious as the active form. “I think a lot of people don’t want to see themselves as being beneficiaries of a viscous system,” he told AfroToronto’s Laina Dawes in 2005. “They like to imagine that if their hearts are pure, then others are pure, everything is just and fair in their own world. People don’t want to see themselves implicated in a system of oppression, as someone who is positioned and privileged by that system.”
Clark Resigns SFWA Blog

Thank you so much for your trust and support in me as the SFWA Blog Editor for the past year. It’s been my absolute pleasure to usher in new essays, guides, and analyses of the industry and I hope that you’ve found hope, help, and succor in them the same way I did as I edited them. I’m also honored by the faith that my colleagues put in me, including Presidents Mary Robinette Kowal and Jeffe Kennedy, and former Editor-in-Chief Michi Trota. It’s been a joy also to work with the rest of the SFWA publications crew, a team that is truly devoted to the SFFH community.
Endemol Shine North America & ‘LFG’ Producer Everywoman Studios Team To Bolster Female Creators In Unscripted Space

Endemol Shine North America has teamed up with Everywoman Studios, the company behind HBO Max doc LFG, to expand a program to help female unscripted creators. The Lego Masters producer has signed up to join Abby Greensfelder’s company to expand Realscreen’s Propelle Program, which looks to support the careers of up-and-coming women creators by pairing them with industry leaders. The scheme was initially launched last year by Greensfelder and Realscreen and Endemol Shine’s involvement will now see them double the number of creators it mentors and give out an additional Accelerator Award for unscripted formats. The format program will select three projects, and...
Time 100 Must-Read Books of 2021

Time has selected their 100 must-read books of 2021, selecting titles that “shifted our perspectives, uncovered essential truths and encouraged us forward.” Works of genre interest include:. 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, Ai Weiwei (Crown) The Book of Form and Emptiness, Ruth Ozeki (Viking) The Chosen and the Beautiful,...
