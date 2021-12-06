The best places to see holiday lights in Overland Park

Deck the halls? More like deck the whole city. One of the most fun pastimes during the holiday season is driving around to see the festive lights on display.

There are plenty of ways to experience the most wonderful time of the year in Overland Park — many of which you can do without leaving your car.

You can view holiday displays in neighborhoods, at some of your favorite City parks and amenities, and through popular seasonal events.

So heat up some hot cocoa, buckle your seatbelts, and take in these bright lights and decorations this holiday season.

Thompson Park

Thompson Park has turned into a scenic winter wonderland this holiday season, with lights and garlands hung throughout the park. The centerpiece is a giant, 27-foot-tall Christmas tree near the performance stage. You can take in the full experience with a waltz along the walking path that encircles the park.

The lights turned on in mid-November, at the Mayor’s Holiday Festival event. They will stay up throughout the holiday season and into the New Year. The park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and restrooms are heated and open during the winter.

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead may be closed for the season, but you can still enjoy a holiday spectacular from the parking lot. Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane is back, featuring a light show on the barn synchronized to your favorite holiday and movie music.

Find a spot in the parking lot, and tune your car radio to 90.5 Rose FM to jam the music as you watch the show. The event is free and open nightly from 5-11 p.m. through January 7.

Thank you to Mark Callegari and his team of volunteers who work tirelessly to put on this show year after year.

Luminary Walk

Experience the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens a whole new way during the holiday season: by candlelight! The ever-popular Luminary Walk is going on now.

Take a stroll through the gardens, decorated with colorful lights, and trek through the woods, lined with candles along the walkways.

You can attend the Luminary Walk on these dates:

Friday, Dec. 3-Saturday, Dec. 4

Thursday, Dec. 9-Saturday, Dec. 11

Thursday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 18

The Luminary Walk costs $15 per person, and dates fill up fast. Purchase your tickets now before they sell out.

Overland Park’s most-spirited holiday homes

Looking for the best lights displays in neighborhoods across Overland Park? Follow the Most-Spirited Holiday Home lights tour, featuring some of the best-decorated homes in the city.

This annual contest allows residents to enter their home’s decorations, including lights, wreaths, inflatables and more, for a chance to win a prize.

The contest is underway, and the submission deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. Voting for the most-spirited holiday home will follow, and we’ll announce the winner soon after.

As entries roll in, we’ll share photos of the homes on the City’s Facebook page and will add their locations on our Most-Spirited Holiday Home map. Get your whole family together for a driving tour, and follow the addresses on the map as you view Overland Park’s best-decorated homes this holiday season.