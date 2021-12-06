ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Suspect arrested in Richland County hit-skip crash that left 13-year-old dead

By NBC4 Staff
 2 days ago

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they have arrested a man who is accused of killing a teenager in a hit-skip crash.

According to OSHP, the crash took place on Bowman Road just south of Hazelbrush Road in Cass Township, Richland County, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say a pickup truck was driving north on Bowman Road when it struck 13-year-old Luke R. Newswanger, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction. The truck then drove from the scene, according to troopers.

After releasing information on the crash, troopers say they received several tips on a possible suspect, and after investigating, arrested Bud. D. Thornsberry, 38, of Shiloh. The suspect’s vehicle was seized and is being held as evidence.

Thornsberry has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop after an accident causing death, all which are felonies.

The crash remains under investigation.

