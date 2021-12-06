ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Unvaccinated Utah Mom, 23, Dies of COVID After Delaying Shot to Breastfeed

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dezi Scopesi passed away after a month-long battle with severe COVID symptoms in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 35

Kristina Jefferson
5d ago

OMG!! Here we go again, I'm surprised we have anyone left to die. there r about 3 new stories an hour of how all the unvaxed r dying. Hmmm.. what about all the vaxed that r dying? CNN, MSNBC...ETC..Will never admit that the vaxed r dying left and right. Blood clots, and heart problems r side effects from covid stress. Oh no couldn't possibly be from the vaccine. The National Heart association was banned on social media because they admitted the vax was causing serious heart problems. They Fact checked them immediately and took them down. People.. Its The AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION! R U KIDDING ME? BUT HERE TRUST FAUCI AND WUHAN, BECAUSE THEY TRUST THE BBN SCIENCE RIGHT? WHOS SCIENCE? ITS NOT THE SAME SCIENCE I READ ABOUT. AND THE VAX R NOT FDA APPROVED. THEY LIED TO EVERYONE!

Reply(1)
9
Bannister
5d ago

Another tragic story. The family should look squarely at the anti vax community as the source of the tragedy. Pregnancy and postpartum times are high risk for severe Covid. There are children growing up without mothers now because of anti vax misinformation.

Reply(8)
8
pushkin
5d ago

lies there's no way this young lady died from covid what other conditions was she suffering from...a young healthy person cannot die from covid its impossible....

Reply(2)
5
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

