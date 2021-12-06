ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Substitute Teacher 'Relieved of Duty' After Singing Britney Spears in Class

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The teacher was reportedly sent home for failing to follow the school's "best practices" after performing Spears' pop hit...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 94

ACE THE HUSKY HUSKY
2d ago

oh so a teacher can't sing a song by Brittany spears, but it's ok for the children to have access tiktoc popular media and audio. riiight...

Reply(2)
34
Don't Ask
2d ago

Kids learned a valuable lesson that day, on how to get fired in under an hour. Schools are always a tough venue, same with performing in libraries. Tough crowds man. 😕

Reply(4)
19
Don Davis
2d ago

7 sentences about the underpaid, uncompensated-for-Covid-loss of assignments substitute, and then it turns into an article about Britney's problems. 🙄 HEY! LET'S STICK TO TEXAS PROBLEMS, HMM?

Reply(1)
8
 

