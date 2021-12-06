Substitute Teacher 'Relieved of Duty' After Singing Britney Spears in Class
The teacher was reportedly sent home for failing to follow the school's "best practices" after performing Spears' pop hit...www.newsweek.com
The teacher was reportedly sent home for failing to follow the school's "best practices" after performing Spears' pop hit...www.newsweek.com
oh so a teacher can't sing a song by Brittany spears, but it's ok for the children to have access tiktoc popular media and audio. riiight...
Kids learned a valuable lesson that day, on how to get fired in under an hour. Schools are always a tough venue, same with performing in libraries. Tough crowds man. 😕
7 sentences about the underpaid, uncompensated-for-Covid-loss of assignments substitute, and then it turns into an article about Britney's problems. 🙄 HEY! LET'S STICK TO TEXAS PROBLEMS, HMM?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 94