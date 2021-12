KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a stressful, chaotic and tense week at Pellissippi State Community College — more stressful than finals usually are. The college's computer systems were brought down by a ransomware attack, blocking students from accessing some of the systems they needed to take their last exams. Despite the new challenges though, many students still took their degrees on Friday during the school's commencement ceremony.

