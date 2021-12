Two teams ravaged by injury. Two QBs from Brigham Young University trying to show the league that they can hack it. Man, Sunday at MetLife is shaping up to be a rock fight. Coaching: HC Sean Payton has been one of the best in the sport for over 15 years now. Payton has long been one of the best offensive minds we have in football and with 3 different QBs, OL injuries, and no skill talent he has really had to reach deep in his bag this season. DC Dennis Allen is one of the most underrated coaches in the league. Since coming back to NOLA after his stint with the Raiders he has had this Saints defense playing at an elite level. The man constantly confuses Tom Brady with his disguised looks and is going to be looking at a young pup like Zach Wilson like he’s food.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO