CHICAGO (CBS) – Jurors went through a second day of deliberations on Thursday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, accused of orchestrating a phony hate crime against himself nearly three years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than two hours on Wednesday, after hearing about five hours of closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys. They returned to court Thursday morning to resume deliberations around 9:15 a.m. Cook County Judge James Linn has instructed the jury to return six verdict forms – one for each disorderly conduct count Smollett faces. Each count covers different statements he...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO