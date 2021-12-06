ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

9 California Rhône-Style Wines Up to 92 Points

By Tim Fish
winespectator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia's Rhône-style wines are too often overshadowed by their counterparts in France’s Rhône Valley, and by...

www.winespectator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

A Festive, California-Style Hanukkah, Celebrated Outdoors

Home for the Holidays is a special series featuring our favorite food and home experts and their diverse homes—and holidays—from around the world. From Los Angeles to Mumbai and Hong Kong, we get a peek at how each family approaches the most special of seasons—in a way that’s uniquely theirs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaagnet.com

California Wine Market Shapes up with Successful 2021 Harvest

After some challenging years fraught with wildfires, pandemic and inventory issues, 2021 appears to be wrapping up on a positive note for the California wine industry as shared at Malcolm Media’s Sonoma Grape Expo. Watch this brief interview with Marc Cuneo from Turrentine Brokerage as he explains, and read more about it in the coming issue of American Vineyard Magazine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Gazette

Wine Guy: Splurge for California cabernet sauvignon this holiday season

If you are looking for a wine splurge for the holidays, California cabernet sauvignon is a great place to start. The following recommendations are the best California cabs I tasted this year. • 2018 Cardinale ($325). Cardinale’s mission is to produce cabernet sauvignon that expresses the essence of Napa Valley....
CALIFORNIA STATE
winespectator.com

A Triumphant Return for Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour

The energy was electric inside Las Vegas’ Mirage ballroom Dec. 4 as wine lovers gathered for the first installment of Wine Spectator’s 2021 Grand Tour. This sold-out event was the first Grand Tour since April 2019, and represented a much-anticipated reunion for the wine community. “It’s really exciting to be...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Rh Ne#Grapes#Food Drink#Beverages#Cabernets
vinepair.com

The Art of Michel Chapoutier’s Côtes-du-Rhône Wine

Wine brands everywhere purport to make wines that tell the story of their soils, but few execute like famed Rhône producer Michel Chapoutier. For Michel and his team, the art of the vintner is their attempt to get the best possible snapshot of the terroir in a wine. Michel...
DRINKS
winespectator.com

Sommelier Roundtable: Wines Worth Buying by the Case

No matter how adventurous of a wine drinker you are, there’s value in having your own “house wine,” or a selection of consistently great everyday picks on hand. With a go-to stash to pull from, you can handle any occasion—from an impromptu decision to open a bottle with a casual weeknight dinner to an unexpected guest or last-minute invitation—without eating into your cellar collection. So it's a good idea to stayed stocked up on favorite bottlings and reliable crowd-pleasers—especially during the holiday season.
DRINKS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California wine, beer container supplier Saxco acquires We Sleeve-It to expand into aluminum cans

Saxco International, a major North American supplier of packaging for the beer, wine, spirits and food industries, on Monday said it acquired a company that specializes in printing plastic label sleeves for craft beverages in aluminum cans. Saxco purchased We Sleeve-It from Anaheim-based R.B. Dwyer Group of Companies. That venture...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Step up your wine game this holiday season with these Cabernets

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Courtney, here!. Let’s raise those glasses… it’s Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B! This is the midweek pick me up that I needed. On the show Derrick and I tasted two Cabernets that are both under $20. First, from Columbia...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Francisco Chronicle

Robert Parker Wine Advocate has a new editor, but its notorious 100-point system is here to stay

There's new leadership at one of the world's most important wine publications — and a new critic covering the wines of Napa Valley. But don’t expect a radical transformation of the Robert Parker Wine Advocate, the 43-year old publication that scores wines on a 100-point scale. Its new top editor said that the digital magazine’s core mission of being a trustworthy, independent buying guide will not change.
LIFESTYLE
Theme Park Insider

Lunar New Year, Food & Wine Fest Returning to California Adventure

December 2, 2021, 2:02 PM · Two of the Disneyland Resort's popular festivals will be returning to Disney California Adventure this spring. Disneyland today announced the dates for the 2022 Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festivals. Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure will start January 21 and run through February 13, 2022. The event will welcome Raya from Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" to the resort for the first time, appearing "in a setting inspired by her native Kumandra" that will be recreated at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession and the food and beverage marketplaces will return, and since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, Tigger will get a starring role in this year's festival.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelDailyNews.com

CoralTree Hospitality to manage the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa, California

DENVER – Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality, announced that the company has taken over the management of the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa, Calif. The 253-room hotel offers easy access to hundreds of wineries in Sonoma County and is conveniently located near the Historic Railroad Square and downtown Santa Rosa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

West Virginia Hit by 1.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Early Tuesday morning, an earthquake was reported along the West Virginia/Virginia border, about 30 minutes from Roanoke, V.A. The quake registered as a 1.9 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. Very few people would have felt any shaking at this intensity, but it was enough to be recorded. Earthquakes in...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Links: Serving up Thanksgiving foods, vegan style

Chef Tanya's Kitchen (CTK) in Palm Desert and Palm Springs is bringing vegan to the table this Thanksgiving with its plant-based food alternatives. From chestnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, salad, and the main course this year, the "vellington", CTK is making sure you have vegan options this year. “This whole festivity is about the centerpiece which The post Local Links: Serving up Thanksgiving foods, vegan style appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Real Simple

This Personalized Monthly Wine Subscription Is 70% Off If You Sign Up Today

If you love trying wine from different regions around the world, Firstleaf has you covered. Thanks to the affordable wine club's Cyber Monday sale right now, you can save big on individual bottles, wine bundles, and membership costs to keep the wine flowing all year long. Today only, when you...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy