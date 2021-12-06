9 California Rhône-Style Wines Up to 92 Points

December 2, 2021, 2:02 PM · Two of the Disneyland Resort's popular festivals will be returning to Disney California Adventure this spring. Disneyland today announced the dates for the 2022 Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festivals. Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure will start January 21 and run through February 13, 2022. The event will welcome Raya from Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" to the resort for the first time, appearing "in a setting inspired by her native Kumandra" that will be recreated at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession and the food and beverage marketplaces will return, and since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, Tigger will get a starring role in this year's festival.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO